Stephen Cluxton makes shock return to Dublin panel

Star goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has made a shock return to the Dublin panel and has been named on the bench for today's final Allianz FL round game with Louth at Croke Park.
Having warmed up with the team, Dublin GAA confirmed he wears number 16 for the clash which will decide which team is promoted to Division 1.
A few familiar faces back in the panel today 👀👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/w3nHj7qS71— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 26, 2023
Now 41, Cluxton played his last game for Dublin in the 2020 All-Ireland defeat of Mayo when he won his eighth All-Ireland senior medal.
He has also won six All-Star awards and was Footballer of the Year in 2019, having made his Dublin debut in 2001.
His absence from the 2021 and 2022 Dublin campaigns prompted ongoing speculation about his inter-county future.
In January of last year, manager Dessie Farrell appeared to draw a line under his goalkeeper's senior innings when he confirmed he had stepped away from the panel.
But Cluxton never announced his retirement. That was thought to be in keeping with his low-key approach to media engagement. But today's return suggests there is more to come from the Parnell's clubman.
Paul Mannion and Paddy Small also made returns to the Dublin bench today.