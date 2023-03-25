Powter returns as Cork name side for Derry clash

John Cleary has named his side for Cork's final league outing against in-form Derry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.
The Rebels set up will look to finish a mixed campaign on a high, with one eye on a championship opener against Clare.
Derry are already promoted and will aim to finish with an unbeaten record.
Joint Cork captain Sean Meehan comes back in at corner back for the hosts. Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley switches to full back, with Daniel O'Mahony suspended after last week's red card against Louth.
Sean Powter is fit enough to be named at No 7 while Brian O'Driscoll is selected in the half-forward line.
MA Martin, S Meehan (captain), M Shanley, T Walsh, L Fahy, R Maguire, S Powter, C O’Callaghan, I Maguire, E McSweeney, R Deane, B O’Driscoll, C Corbett, C Jones, S Sherlock