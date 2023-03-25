Powter returns as Cork name side for Derry clash

The Rebels will look to finish with a flourish.
Powter returns as Cork name side for Derry clash

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 15:51

John Cleary has named his side for Cork's final league outing against in-form Derry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. 

The Rebels set up will look to finish a mixed campaign on a high, with one eye on a championship opener against Clare.

Derry are already promoted and will aim to finish with an unbeaten record.  

Joint Cork captain Sean Meehan comes back in at corner back for the hosts. Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley switches to full back, with Daniel O'Mahony suspended after last week's red card against Louth.

Sean Powter is fit enough to be named at No 7 while Brian O'Driscoll is selected in the half-forward line. 

CORK (AFL v Derry): MA Martin, S Meehan (captain), M Shanley, T Walsh, L Fahy, R Maguire, S Powter, C O’Callaghan, I Maguire, E McSweeney,  R Deane, B O’Driscoll, C Corbett, C Jones, S Sherlock

More in this section

Kilkenny v Limerick - oneills.com GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final Limerick start U20 Munster title defence with defeat of Déise 
Cork v Meath - Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 7 Coppinger and Kiely goals key as Cork see off Royals
Galway v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Rebels put best foot forward with strong team for Cats showdown
<p>STAR PERFORMER: Clanmaurice's Patrice Diggin in attendance at the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Provincial Finals Media Day in Portlaoise recently.</p>

Kerry reach first All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final in style with big win over Laois

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd