Kerry make three changes for Galway clash

Jack O'Connor makes three changes to his side for the final round match in Salthill on Sunday.
Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 20:36
Fiona Halligan

Jack O’Connor has made three changes to his Kerry side to take on Galway in Salthill on Sunday in the final round of the Allianz Football League.

Shane Murphy starts between the sticks in place of Shane Ryan with Dylan Casey coming in for Graham O'Sullivan. He is joined by Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan in the full back line. The half back line is Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White.

Midfield sees Jack Barry and Barry Dan O’Sullivan partnering up. Ruairi Murphy starts instead of Dara Moynihan alongside Seàn O'Shea and Paudie Clifford. Tony Brosnan, captain David Clifford and Donal O’Sullivan make up the full forward line.

KERRY (Against Galway): S Murphy, D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan, P Murphy, T Morley, G White, J Barry, B D O’Sullivan, R Murphy, S O’Shea, P Clifford, T Brosnan, D Clifford (C), D O’Sullivan 

Subs: S Ryan, G O’Sullivan, D Moynihan, P Warren, M Burns, D O’Connor, K Spillane, P Geaney, G Horan, G Crowley, R Buckley

