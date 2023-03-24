Kerry make three changes for Galway clash

Jack O’Connor has made three changes to his Kerry side to take on Galway in Salthill on Sunday in the final round of the Allianz Football League.

Shane Murphy starts between the sticks in place of Shane Ryan with Dylan Casey coming in for Graham O'Sullivan. He is joined by Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan in the full back line. The half back line is Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White.