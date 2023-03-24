Major blow for Armagh as Rian O'Neill suffers quad injury in training

It is understood Armagh's marquee forward damaged his quad in training midweek.
INJURY-BLOW: Rian O'Neill of Armagh. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 15:49
Shane Donovan

Armagh's hopes of conquering Ulster and beyond have been dealt a major blow with the news that star forward Rian O'Neill could miss a large portion of the provincial championship campaign through injury. 

O'Neill has been a key and ever-present figure in Kieran McGeeney's side since making his inter-county championship bow in 2019, producing some eye-catching displays throughout that have belied his tender age. 

Reports suggest O'Neill is set to miss six-to-eight weeks after suffering a serious quad injury in Armagh training on Wednesday night, meaning McGeeney will be forced to plan without their go-to man for the foreseeable.

The Crossmaglen star will first miss the crucial league clash with rivals Tyrone in Omagh this weekend, where Armagh need to win or draw - or hope that Monaghan do not have enough to get over already-qualified finalists, Mayo.

They open their Ulster campaign against Antrim on April 9th, while Cavan await in a prospective quarter-final a fortnight later.

