Donal O'Mahony: 'Growing up in Cork you would know the test of a fella was against Kilkenny'

Bullish. Ebullient. Cork selector Donal O’Mahony is either one or both as he contemplates the team's unbeaten league form in reaching Sunday’s Division 1 semi-final.

“There were two goals we set out at the start of the league,” he opens. “One was to get an understanding of the whole squad. We achieved that. The fact that we have been winning while doing that is a bonus. We have given fellas significant game-time. We weren’t taking off fellas who were playing bad in order to give them a fair crack of the whip.

“The other was to test their character with two difficult away assignments in Salthill and Clare. We performed really well from a character point of view in Ennis last Sunday particularly when we had only three starters from the previous year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat."

A prime example of abiding by players came in the opening day win over Limerick when the management persevered with an off-colour Conor Lehane and he delivered with a late point. “The players need to trust us and we need to trust them when they’re not going well,” stresses O’Mahony.

“He scored 2-4 (v Galway) the next day, which was fantastic. If we take him off in the Limerick game, he goes back confidence-wise whereas we stuck with him. When we’re trusting fellas in the bad patches, they deliver then in the good patches.”

In the league’s knock-out stages for the second year in a row, Cork are looking to reach back-to-back finals for the first time since 1981. It would appear to mark a fresh approach to the competition although O’Mahony feels Cork should be prominent in everything they enter.

"The best teams are consistently making the semi-final and final stages of competitions. In the 2000s, Tipp and Kilkenny were doing that. We’re getting to that stage now.

"We were in the All-Ireland final in 2021, the league final last year, league semi-final last year. So, we’re getting that consistency piece. The U20s are underpinning that and the next hurdle to jump is winning them.

“What the league has shown is the depth of hurlers that are in Cork now. Limerick and Galway are all trying out players but we’re the ones who are winning with trying out the players that we have. It shows we’re in a good place but we know what the next hurdle is.”

Being able to field almost an entirely fresh team from the 15 that lost to Galway in June last year does indeed exhibit resources but just how close are O’Mahony, Pat Ryan and the rest of the management to their starters against Waterford on April 30?

“What worked well from our time with the U20s was giving the jersey to the fella who was producing on a consistent basis. We put a massive emphasis on Tuesday and Thursday. The games in training have to be harder than what we are getting on Sunday and that’s served us well.

“If you look at our record with the 20s, the first year we were involved the three fellas who started the All-Ireland final the previous year were on the bench for championship with us.

"That’s the environment we’re trying to build, that trust. Because if we’re saying all this and picking the same lads all the time the lads won’t trust you. There’s a real unity in the group at the moment and that’s something very hard to create.”

Coming away from Ennis with a point when Cork had already sealed their place in the last four told O’Mahony a lot about the group. The intention is the experience will stand to them when they return to Cusack Park on May 21.

"I was involved in ‘19 with John Meyler when we went up there on a similarly horrendous day and we needed to win and we didn’t. We were lucky results went in our favour but it hasn’t been a great place for us. Clare were fully stocked and we scored good points going down the stretch and came back as we have done all year.

“So all those deposits we’re putting in, we’re going to need that credit when it comes to the championship. It’s great to know that when we’re there again we can say we have been here before, been tested and done well. We’re hard to beat now. A lot of times this year, we’ve been behind but we’ve come good when needed and they all build towards that environment we want.”

According to O’Mahony, Sunday's semi-final in UPMC Nowlan Park is “worth five or six training sessions to us because it’s a real examination of where we’re at.”

He continues: “We have a massive respect for Kilkenny. Derek Lyng, Peter Barry, Michael Rice, they’re all your stereotypical Kilkenny fellas who are honest and genuine guys. They’re going to go at it in front of their home crowd.

“When you were growing up in Cork you would know the test of a fella was against Kilkenny or Tipperary. It’s the same above in Kilkenny; Kilkenny people love seeing Cork coming up and seeing where their team are at.

“I think Kilkenny will go at it and will want to win it. Liam Cahill said recently there are only two national titles that can be won.

"We don’t have an awful lot of them the last 20 years so when you’re two games from winning one, the same as Kilkenny, you don’t want to be throwing that opportunity out the door.”