Clare All-Star Fitzgerald's one-match ban upheld

Clare’s 2022 All-Star David Fitzgerald’s one-match ban for striking an opponent has been upheld by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).
Fitzgerald was sent off in the second half of last Sunday’s Allianz Hurling Division 1, Group A draw with Cork in Ennis and now risks missing out on The Banner’s Munster SHC opener against Tipperary in Cusack Park on April 23.
The Inagh-Kilnamona man was dismissed by referee Thomas Walsh following an altercation with Cork defender Robert Downey for a breach of Rule 7.2 (b), ie “striking with hand, with minimal force”.
Fitzgerald and Clare now have the option of bringing his case to the Central Appeals Committee.
Meanwhile, Monaghan’s Killian Lavelle’s red card for an attempted kick in last Sunday’s Allianz Football Division 1, Round 6 defeat to Tyrone has been overruled.
Lavelle is free to face Mayo in Sunday’s crucial final round clash after the CHC agreed with Monaghan’s case that he did not kick Tyrone’s Conor Meyler as was claimed by match officials.