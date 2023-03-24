Clare All-Star Fitzgerald's one-match ban upheld

Clare’s 2022 All-Star David Fitzgerald’s one-match ban for striking an opponent has been upheld by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

Fitzgerald was sent off in the second half of last Sunday’s Allianz Hurling Division 1, Group A draw with Cork in Ennis and now risks missing out on The Banner’s Munster SHC opener against Tipperary in Cusack Park on April 23.