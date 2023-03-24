County-by-county guide: What does every team need this weekend?

But for a big Galway win and a sizeable defeat for them in Castlebar, they will retain their position at the top of the table ahead of next weekend’s final.
Of the four final challengers, their objective is the simplest: don’t lose to Kerry. Do that and it’s a first Galway-Mayo Division 1 decider in 22 years.
A combination of a Kerry victory in Salthill and draws or defeats for Tyrone and Roscommon will earn the defending champions a final berth. Should all or two of Kerry, Tyrone and Roscommon win and it comes down to score difference with Galway.
The only way they can make the final is via score difference, ie hope that they along with Galway and at least one other county finishes on eight points.
They also depend on score difference to make the last two as they can’t finish alone with Galway, a team they beat, on eight points. All three teams on six points are not yet out of relegation consideration.
A win in Omagh keeps them in the top-flight for another season. Anything less and they run the risk of being overtaken by Monaghan.
Another Houdini act required. Winning in Mayo gives them a chance but they would also require other results to go in their favour.
Not yet down but as good as. Require a massive win against Roscommon combined with defeats for Armagh, a particularly heavy one, and Monaghan.
They captured promotion last weekend and can travel to Cork with easy minds ahead of a final against Dublin or Louth.
A point against Louth in a virtual promotion semi-final will see them make the quickest return to Division 1.
Their Sam Maguire Cup status is all but confirmed but beat Dublin and they will become the first team ever to secure three consecutive promotions.
Cork will hope Derry are slightly indifferent this weekend as solidifying fourth spot should give them a fourth seeding in the Sam Maguire Cup.
After such a bright start, they need a point to remain in fifth and put Kildare between them and the Tailteann Cup trapdoor.
Yet to win at home, they will want to make this last game in the old St Conleth’s Park with what could be two vital points.
A mighty seven-year stint in Division 2 came to an end last weekend and it’s now all about preparing for the visit of Cork to Ennis next month.
They will want something to take from a forgettable run before facing Clare, their weekend opponents, or Cork in a Munster semi-final in April.
Their final spot is guaranteed as a defeat to Fermanagh wouldn’t be good enough for Down or Offaly, who they have both beaten, to oust them.
A point against the first-placed neighbours would be enough to go up and set up another meeting for silverware next weekend.
Despite being above Offaly, it’s their opponents on Sunday who still have a promotion opportunity due to the head-to-head differential.
A victory in Newry along with a Cavan home win will see them make a swift jump back to Division 2.
Sam Maguire Cup slot already confirmed, Westmeath’s promotion hunt ended last weekend.
That surprise win over Cavan along with Longford and Tipperary losses saved their Division 3 status.
They can’t finish any higher than seventh after being demoted last weekend.
One eye has to be on a provincial clash with Offaly in a couple of weeks.
A point in Carrick-on-Shannon gets them up the ladder. Lose and it’s difficult to see how they go up.
A win over Sligo makes good reading for Andy Moran’s side in head-to-head and score difference departments.
They should defeat London to hit the 10-point mark and have a head-to-head edge over Sligo if not Leitrim.
Defeated just one, beating Waterford mightn’t be enough for them to become a Division 3 team in 2024. They have to score heavy.
A remote chance of going up but too many things have to happen above them for it to become a reality.
Focus now on the Leinster preliminary round game against Wicklow next month.
At least they won’t be fearful of Tipperary in Thurles on April 9.
The Connacht SFC opener against Sligo is now their priority.