County-by-county guide: What does every team need this weekend?

Division 1.

Mayo 10 points +30 points difference.

But for a big Galway win and a sizeable defeat for them in Castlebar, they will retain their position at the top of the table ahead of next weekend’s final.

Galway 8pts +10.

Of the four final challengers, their objective is the simplest: don’t lose to Kerry. Do that and it’s a first Galway-Mayo Division 1 decider in 22 years.

Kerry 6pts +4.

A combination of a Kerry victory in Salthill and draws or defeats for Tyrone and Roscommon will earn the defending champions a final berth. Should all or two of Kerry, Tyrone and Roscommon win and it comes down to score difference with Galway.

Tyrone 6pts +1.

The only way they can make the final is via score difference, ie hope that they along with Galway and at least one other county finishes on eight points.

Roscommon 6pts +1.

They also depend on score difference to make the last two as they can’t finish alone with Galway, a team they beat, on eight points. All three teams on six points are not yet out of relegation consideration.

Armagh 5pts –1.

A win in Omagh keeps them in the top-flight for another season. Anything less and they run the risk of being overtaken by Monaghan.

Monaghan 4pts –16.

Another Houdini act required. Winning in Mayo gives them a chance but they would also require other results to go in their favour.

Donegal 3pts –29.

Not yet down but as good as. Require a massive win against Roscommon combined with defeats for Armagh, a particularly heavy one, and Monaghan.

Division 2.

Derry 12pts +51.

They captured promotion last weekend and can travel to Cork with easy minds ahead of a final against Dublin or Louth.

Dublin 10pts +23.

A point against Louth in a virtual promotion semi-final will see them make the quickest return to Division 1.

Louth 8pts +9.

Their Sam Maguire Cup status is all but confirmed but beat Dublin and they will become the first team ever to secure three consecutive promotions.

Cork 6pts +36.

Cork will hope Derry are slightly indifferent this weekend as solidifying fourth spot should give them a fourth seeding in the Sam Maguire Cup.

MUNSTER RIVALRY: Manus Doherty of Clare is tackled by Conor Corbett of Cork. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Meath 5pts –17.

After such a bright start, they need a point to remain in fifth and put Kildare between them and the Tailteann Cup trapdoor.

Kildare 4pts –26.

Yet to win at home, they will want to make this last game in the old St Conleth’s Park with what could be two vital points.

Clare 2pts –23.

A mighty seven-year stint in Division 2 came to an end last weekend and it’s now all about preparing for the visit of Cork to Ennis next month.

Limerick 1pt –53.

They will want something to take from a forgettable run before facing Clare, their weekend opponents, or Cork in a Munster semi-final in April.

Division 3.

Cavan 10pts +38.

Their final spot is guaranteed as a defeat to Fermanagh wouldn’t be good enough for Down or Offaly, who they have both beaten, to oust them.

Fermanagh 10pts +18.

A point against the first-placed neighbours would be enough to go up and set up another meeting for silverware next weekend.

Down 8pts +3.

Despite being above Offaly, it’s their opponents on Sunday who still have a promotion opportunity due to the head-to-head differential.

Offaly 8pts +2.

A victory in Newry along with a Cavan home win will see them make a swift jump back to Division 2.

Westmeath 6pts +50.

Sam Maguire Cup slot already confirmed, Westmeath’s promotion hunt ended last weekend.

QUALIFICATION SECURED: Westmeath's John Heslin. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Antrim 4pts –29.

That surprise win over Cavan along with Longford and Tipperary losses saved their Division 3 status.

Tipperary 1pt –39.

They can’t finish any higher than seventh after being demoted last weekend.

Longford 1pt –43.

One eye has to be on a provincial clash with Offaly in a couple of weeks.

Division 4.

Sligo 10pts +26.

A point in Carrick-on-Shannon gets them up the ladder. Lose and it’s difficult to see how they go up.

Leitrim 8pts +29.

A win over Sligo makes good reading for Andy Moran’s side in head-to-head and score difference departments.

Laois 8pts +24.

They should defeat London to hit the 10-point mark and have a head-to-head edge over Sligo if not Leitrim.

Wicklow 8pts +6.

Defeated just one, beating Waterford mightn’t be enough for them to become a Division 3 team in 2024. They have to score heavy.

Wexford 6pts +2.

A remote chance of going up but too many things have to happen above them for it to become a reality.

Carlow 5pts –18.

Focus now on the Leinster preliminary round game against Wicklow next month.

Waterford 2pts –45.

At least they won’t be fearful of Tipperary in Thurles on April 9.

London 1pt –25.

The Connacht SFC opener against Sligo is now their priority.