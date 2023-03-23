Grace Walsh: Kilkenny not 'panicking' despite poor start to season

All-Star defender Grace Walsh reckons 'doubting' All-Ireland camogie title holders Kilkenny after a poor start to the season would be foolish.

Kilkenny have lost three of their four National League games and with just one match left, against high flying Tipperary on Saturday, can't finish any higher than fourth in the table.

The dip in form is in stark contrast to 2022 when they went the entire year without suffering a defeat, ultimately landing the O'Duffy Cup in August after defeating Cork.

"We've been in this position before, Cork beat us fairly well in 2020 and we won the All-Ireland that year," said Walsh at the launch of the 2023 John West Feile. "We're definitely not panicking and I wouldn't be doubting us too much either. I think the aim will be to get our heads right now for the Leinster championship once the league has finished and push on from there."

Kilkenny, Cork and Galway, who have shared the last 10 All-Ireland titles between them, are joined in the top four of Division 1A by Tipp who can secure a first camogie league final spot since 2009 if they win on Saturday.

"They've had an incredible league," said Walsh of Tipp. "We'll really have to bring our best performance if we want to get the win. The standard overall is definitely improving. You had Waterford in the All-Ireland semi-final last year, very close to getting to a final but still, I hope Kilkenny will be the ones at the top again this year."

Walsh herself was part of the delegation of GAA/Camogie/LGFA players that took part in the Plant the Planet Games in Kenya last November, a charity trip that raised over €500,000 to plant trees in Africa.

As part of the trip, the players met with Kenyan based Irish athletics coach Brother Colm O'Connell and trained with some of his leading athletes.

"That was a class experience," said Walsh. "When are you going to get to run with Olympic runners? It was brilliant. What stood out was that they basically have nothing fancy. They do the basic drills that we would have done when we were underage when you had your cones and a patch of grass and that was it.

"It was amazing, there was no trick or secret really, it was just pure hard work and drive."

Walsh returned with a fresh approach to high performance and a determination not to overcomplicate things.

"Yeah, definitely," she nodded. "We don't need to have all this fancy equipment, complicated tactics or whatever. If you work hard enough, if you have enough drive, the basics can get you very far. That's probably what I've learned from it."

It could be the strategy that helps Kilkenny turn things around and perhaps to even keep hold of their All-Ireland title.

"It was definitely mentioned at the very start," said Walsh of the possibility of achieving a two-in-a-row this year. "But it's not that we're specifically aiming to do the two-in-a-row, it's that we're aiming to win the All-Ireland. If you could win two-in-a-row, that would be incredible but it's not our motivating factor."