Carr only took charge of the team last October and was in charge for just eight matches, two in the Dr McKenna Cup and six in the Allianz League Division 1, winning just one
Paddy Carr steps down as Donegal senior football manager

STEPPING DOWN: Donegal manager Paddy Carr has stepped down. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 15:58
Alan Foley

Donegal GAA have confirmed that Paddy Carr's reign as senior team manager has come to an end.

Carr only took charge of the team last October and was in charge for just eight matches, two in the Dr McKenna Cup and six in the Allianz League Division 1, winning just one against Kerry in January.

"CLG Dhún na nGall regret to announce that Paddy Carr is resigning as Donegal manager with immediate effect," read a statement from the county board.

"Paddy’s Statement is as follows: 'Following a discussion with some senior members of the Donegal football team, I want to announce that I’m stepping away from the position of Donegal team Manager with immediate effect. I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change.'"

Carr was assisted by Aidan O'Rourke, Paddy Bradley and Declan MacIntyre, and on appointment it was announced that the ticket would have a two-year term, with a review following the first year. Sunday's 1-17 to 0-9 home loss to Mayo means that Donegal are almost certainly relegated to Division 2 of the Allianz League this season, even before Sunday's trip to Roscommon. Donegal open their Ulster campaign on Sunday, April 23, away to Down in Newry.

Donegal county committee, before the news broke, had confirmed a special meeting would take place on Thursday night, with the only item on the Donegal GAA academy, which lost its Head of Academy in January when Karl Lacey resigned and was followed out by all the county's coaches in a show of solidarity.

