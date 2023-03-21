Leinster football: Westmeath U20s see off reigning champs Kildare, Dublin overcome Wicklow despite late surge

SECOND half goals from Brian Cooney and Matthew Wittaker were enough for Westmeath to see off defending Leinster U20 champions Kildare at a wet and windy Centre of Excellence in Newbridge.

Through difficult conditions, Kildare, who started with seven players who featured in last year’s All-Ireland U20 final, scored the first four points of the game over the course of the opening 25 minutes but failed to capitalise on a spell of almost 20 minutes against 14 men after both Westmeath midfielders Dylan Murtagh and Ben Killian were shown black cards.

Westmeath recovered from those disciplinary issues to scored three of the last four points of the half to trail by 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

Brian Cooney and Tom Kelleher scored soon after the restart and although substitute Ryan Sinkey put Kildare back into the lead, Westmeath took hold of the game from the moment Cooney hit the net in the 42nd minute after Senan Baker’s free got held up in the wind. Baker added a free and Shane Hanley pushed then four clear.

Kildare battled back to halve that deficit but Wittaker made sure of the win when he pounced on a kickout by Cormac Barker and the Leinster champions ended up on the wrong side of a 2-10 to 0-10. They have the chance to put things right in the three team group against Wexford next week.

Two late goals for the home team put something of a gloss on the final scoreline as Dublin beat Wicklow by 1-14 to 3-6.

A 14th minute goal by Dan O’Leary helped Dublin into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead and they led 1-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Dublin went six ahead early in the second half before Sean Doyle pulled a goal back for Wicklow in the 39th minute. Dublin pulled away again and four points from Luke Breathnach helped them into a 9 point lead before consolation goals from James Boland and Jack Kirwan.

In the other game in that group, Offaly snatched a draw when John Furlong scored a dramatic goal in the 65th minute to tie the game at 2-4 to 0-10. Louth had been 0-9 to 0-3 ahead but the 54th minute sending off of Darragh Dorian opened the door for a comeback.

Alex Egan pulled back a first goal in the 56th minute before Furlong’s last gasp equaliser.

In Group 1, Laois were pushed harder than maybe expected before a late Colin Dunne free sealed a 1-12 to 1-10 win in Carlow.

It was more straight forward for Meath as the they made light work of Longford in a 0-12 to 0-4 win.