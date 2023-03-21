Heavily-criticised camogie All-Star tour cancelled 

The Camogie Association has cancelled their 2023 All-Star tour to Canada, which had been scheduled to take place just one week out from the start of the All-Ireland championship.

Having exhausted all options to reschedule the heavily-criticised May trip, the Camogie Association has informed counties that there will be no All-Star tour this year.

The decision was arrived at following consultation between the Camogie Association, GPA, and player representatives from Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, and Waterford.

Last month’s initial announcement from the Camogie Association that the 2023 All-Star trip to Calgary would take place from May 19-26, eight days out from the first round of the All-Ireland championship on the weekend of June 3/4, was met with stinging criticism from players.

The seven Cork players who won All-Stars across the past two seasons told the Irish Examiner they were boycotting the trip, with midfielder Ashling Thompson describing the timing of the tour as “just crazy”.

“How could you expect seven players to turn their back on their teammates at probably the most important time of the year leading up to championship. We wouldn't have All-Stars only for our teammates,” Thompson told this newspaper.

“We are looking to be the one association. That's the goal. We are constantly looking for equality. How can you look for equality when it doesn't come from the top down.

“How can you possibly look for equality when women don't support women?

“The GAA wouldn't make decisions like this and put players in such an awkward situation.” Cork’s decision to boycott the trip, along with pressure from the GPA, forced the Camogie Association to review their selected dates.

Discussions between these parties, which have been ongoing in recent weeks, have concluded with the decision that the 2023 tour will not go ahead on the planned May dates or on any alternative dates this year.

When contacted by the Irish Examiner last month, the Camogie Association said “split season pressure” influenced their decision to schedule the trip so close to championship.

“The split season has placed pressure on all availability, combined with a league, provincial championship and club window.”