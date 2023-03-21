Ciarán Byrne: Louth benefitting from one of the best coaches in Ireland

Sunday’s victory over Cork means Louth are now just one step away from promotion to Allianz Football League Division 1.

In 2021 they were playing in Division 4. Next weekend they take on Dublin in Croke Park with the winners set to join Derry in moving to the top tier. All the more impressive given Mickey Harte’s side have been without stars like Sam Mulroy and Ciarán Byrne for their recent run.

Mulroy is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is targeting a championship return. Byrne ruptured a cruciate ligament against Clare last month and is out for the season.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Gaelic football podcast, former AFL player Byrne said the Wee County are now in bonus territory.

“From the outside looking in, a lot of people doubted Louth’s position in Division 2. They would have touted us and Limerick to be relegated. It is not to be. We are third in the table and pushing for promotion, with a massive game against Dublin next week. It is win-win for us. At the start of the season Division 2 retention would have been one of our main focuses. We have done that now and hopefully we can go one step further.”

For Byrne, it would be just reward for the remarkable job Harte has done since taking over.

“When the news was first announced we couldn’t believe it, getting Mickey Harte to Louth. From day one, the things he has done. It is a mixture of a lot of things. To come from Division 4 to Division 2 has been a massive jump. He has changed a lot, not just improving us as players.

“He has changed the whole culture. The environment around training. The whole training ground has changed, facilities are top class. Little things like getting our gear on time which was something we never used to get. The food at training. Cryotherapy and ice baths. These little changes might seem quite small, but they all add up to make us better players.”

The injury was a particularly cruel blow for Byrne given he is self-employed and thus was forced to close his business, Bodyrock Reformer Pilates. Despite that, he is maintaining a positive outlook and hasn’t missed a training session since the cruciate blow. The county is buzzing at their progression.

Byrne went on to praise the influence of Gavin Devlin, who was Harte’s right-hand man in Tyrone.

“Mickey sits back like a good manager and views everything. When he has a word to say he says it. Gavin Devlin, we call him horse, what he has done to our players and instil confidence is second to none. I’ve had a lot of coaches in my time in Gaelic football and Aussie rules and Gavin sees the game like no one else. I honestly believe we have one of the best coaches in Ireland.

“The way he sees the game, the modern game and the way it is played is more defensive. The way he sees it and breaks it down to different stages is remarkable.”