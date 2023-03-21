Cork set for trip to Kilkenny as league fixtures confirmed

Cork will travel to Kilkenny for this Sunday’s Allianz Division 1 semi-final, throw-in time in UPMC Nowlan Park fixed for 4pm.

As the pair played last year’s corresponding fixture in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, their home-away agreement for knock-out league games sees the game played on Noreside.

The previous evening, Limerick host Tipperary in the other semi-final in TUS Gaelic Grounds (7.30pm start). The two counties also honour a home-away arrangement. Both games must be decided on the day.

TG4 will also televise live the Galway-Kerry game in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (1.45pm) with deferred coverage of the Dublin-Louth Division 2 promotion game in Croke Park.

Meanwhile, ticket prices across the forthcoming provincial championships are expected to be the same as last year. Tickets for the London-Sligo Connacht SFC quarter-final in Ruislip on April 8 are already on sale with admission €30 for the stand and €25 for the terrace as it was when Leitrim went to McGovern Park for the corresponding fixture last year.

Munster GAA are shortly expected to reveal their ticket details for the forthcoming senior hurling round-robin championships with a price freeze anticipated - €25 for the stand, €20 for terrace and €5 for children under the age of 16. Senior football quarter-finals are expected to be €15 general admission for adults and €20 for the semi-finals with children admitted free if they are no issues with venue capacity being reached.

For both finals, the football decider on May 7 and hurling on June 11, tickets are set to be €40 (stand), €30 for terraces and €5 for children. As previously, concessions for students and pensioners are to be made available online and all tickets must be purchased either online or via an official outlet.

As well as retaining the same admission prices for their senior championships (€20 adult for round-robin hurling games and non-double-header football games up to semi-finals and €35 for finals), Leinster are introducing an U17/U20 season pass for €40.

LIMERICK (MMHC v Waterford): J. Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); J. O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), C Bickford (Ahane), C. Morrissey (c, Dromin-Athlacca); J. Cosgrove (Ahane), S. Casey (Bruff), C. Scully (Monaleen); D. Lyons (Newcastle West), M. Fitzgerald (Monaleen); R. O’Farrell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), D. Ferland (Monaleen), T. Boddy (Bruff); H. Flanagan (Garryspillane), C. Hayes (Newcastle West), D. Collopy (Murroe/Boher). Subs: C. Crowley (Mungret/St Paul’s), D. Heavey (Garryspillane), D. Gleeson (Adare), O. Holmes (Murroe/Boher), M. Leo (Knockainey), S. Duff (Mungret/St Paul’s), E. Brosnan (Na Piarsaigh), C. Barrett (Kilmallock), P. Kearney (Adare).

TIPPERARY (MMHC v Clare): H. Loughnane (Roscrea); S. Nash (St Patrick’s), E. Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), C. Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle); C. Ryan (Moneygall), O. O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), D. Linnane (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone); K. Loughnane (Durlas Óg), S. Buckley (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); D. Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris), S. Rowan (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), J. Ormond (c, JK Brackens); J. Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), R. Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), A. Ryan (Arravale Rovers). Subs: J. Hackett (Toomevara), T. Corbett (Upperchurch-Drombane), C. Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch), C. Gleeson (Moycarkey-Borris), J. Houlihan (Nenagh Éire Óg), C. Kennedy (Sean Treacys), L. Loughnane (Roscrea), M. Ryan (Burgess), S. Tobin (Carrick Swans).

This weekend’s Allianz Hurling League fixtures:

Saturday, March 25.

Division 1 semi-final.

Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7.30pm (Live TG4).

Division 1 relegation play-off.

Westmeath v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (TG4 app).

Division 2A semi-final.

Offaly v Kerry, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm.

Division 2B semi-final.

Wicklow v Donegal, Echelon Park, Aughrim 1pm.

Division 3A semi-final.

Armagh v Monaghan, Box-It Athletic Grounds 2pm.

Division 3B semi-final.

Leitrim v Longford, Shane McGettigan Park 2pm.

Sunday, March 26.

Division 1 semi-final.

Kilkenny v Cork, UPMC Nowlan Park 4pm (Live TG4).

Division 2B relegation play-off.

London v Sligo, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 1pm.