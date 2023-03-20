Cork special convention on age grades postponed after Croke Park consultation

Clubs were to decide on a possible decoupling of adult and juvenile competitions at U18 level.
Cork special convention on age grades postponed after Croke Park consultation

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan now expects the vote later in the year.

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 19:00
Eoghan Cormican

The Cork GAA executive has postponed next month’s special convention on age grades, following consultation with Croke Park’s rules advisory committee.

Cork’s special county convention had been planned for Tuesday, April 4, where clubs would vote on whether or not to decouple adult and juvenile competitions at U18 level from next year.

However, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan informed clubs on Monday that next month’s special convention had been postponed until later in the year.

“This would allow a Special Congress to bring Rule in line with Central Council policy, thus facilitating our approach. It is hoped this Special Congress would take place in September, followed by our own Special County Convention soon after,” O’Donovan wrote in today’s note.

At last December’s annual county convention, Cork clubs voted to return minor to U18 at club level with full decoupling, from 2024 onward.

A month later, Central Council rubberstamped the three options put forward by the GAA’s age grade task force, which counties are free to pick from and implement on a county-by-county basis. Those options are minor at U17, minor at U18 with decoupling, or minor at U18 without decoupling but subject to certain conditions.

At this month’s county board meeting, Cork’s top table gave notice of its intention to make clear the lines of demarcation regarding the minor age grade at club level.

The sole motion, proposed by the Cork executive, that was to be voted on at next month’s now shelved special convention was that from 2024, a player operating at adult level should have celebrated his 18th birthday the year before his involvement.

Freemount delegate John O’Flynn questioned at this month’s county board meeting whether the proposed motion was out of order.

More in this section

Dalo's Allianz Hurling League Show: New brooms sweeping the league but what is Davy's plan? Dalo's Allianz Hurling League Show: New brooms sweeping the league but what is Davy's plan?
Electric Ireland announce the 2023 GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year Electric Ireland announce the 2023 GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year
Allianz Football League Show: Inside Mickey Harte's Wee revolution, Mayo on the march, Armagh in a knot Allianz Football League Show: Inside Mickey Harte's Wee revolution, Mayo on the march, Armagh in a knot
Cork v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final

Times and venues fixed for Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd