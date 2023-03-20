Times and venues fixed for Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

Cork will travel to Kilkenny for this Sunday’s Allianz Division 1 semi-final, throw-in time in UPMC Nowlan Park fixed for 4pm.
As the pair played last year’s corresponding fixture in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, their home-away agreement for knock-out league games sees the game played on Noreside.
The previous evening, Limerick host Tipperary in the other semi-final in TUS Gaelic Grounds (7.30pm start). The two counties also honoured a home-away arrangement.
Both games must be decided on the day.
Saturday, March 25.
Division 1 semi-final.
Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7.30pm (Live TG4).
Division 1 relegation play-off.
Westmeath v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (TG4 app).
Division 2A semi-final.
Offaly v Kerry, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm.
Division 2B semi-final.
Wicklow v Donegal, Echelon Park, Aughrim 1pm.
Division 3A semi-final.
Armagh v Monaghan, Box-It Athletic Grounds 2pm.
Division 3B semi-final.
Leitrim v Longford, Shane McGettigan Park 2pm.
Sunday, March 26.
Division 1 semi-final.
Kilkenny v Cork, UPMC Nowlan Park 4pm (Live TG4).
Division 2B relegation play-off.
London v Sligo, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 1pm.