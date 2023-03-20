Times and venues fixed for Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

Alan Connolly of Cork in action against Conor Delaney of Kilkenny during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 16:57
John Fogarty

Cork will travel to Kilkenny for this Sunday’s Allianz Division 1 semi-final, throw-in time in UPMC Nowlan Park fixed for 4pm.

As the pair played last year’s corresponding fixture in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, their home-away agreement for knock-out league games sees the game played on Noreside.

The previous evening, Limerick host Tipperary in the other semi-final in TUS Gaelic Grounds (7.30pm start). The two counties also honoured a home-away arrangement.

This weekend’s Allianz Hurling League fixtures:

Saturday, March 25.

Division 1 semi-final.

Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7.30pm (Live TG4).

Division 1 relegation play-off.

Westmeath v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (TG4 app).

Division 2A semi-final.

Offaly v Kerry, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm.

Division 2B semi-final.

Wicklow v Donegal, Echelon Park, Aughrim 1pm.

Division 3A semi-final.

Armagh v Monaghan, Box-It Athletic Grounds 2pm.

Division 3B semi-final.

Leitrim v Longford, Shane McGettigan Park 2pm.

Sunday, March 26.

Division 1 semi-final.

Kilkenny v Cork, UPMC Nowlan Park 4pm (Live TG4).

Division 2B relegation play-off.

London v Sligo, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 1pm.

