Electric Ireland announce the 2023 GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

Electric Ireland has officially announced the 2023 GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

In a season filled with exceptional team and individual performances, UCC took home the Sigerson Cup title after an extra-time defeat of UL at the SETU Waterford Arena.

The Champions lead the way with six players included, while runners-up UL have five representatives on the team and the two beaten semi-finalists - DCU DÉ and TU Dublin - each have two players represented.

"We would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to the players recognised in this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year," said Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy.

"We have been thrilled by the tremendous football talent that we have seen throughout the season and look forward to celebrating the players’ and teams’ achievements at a formal ceremony later in the year.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year and are looking forward to paying tribute to these players’ performances at the annual Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Awards Ceremony, taking place next month.

"It is a huge honour to be able to lend our support to these Higher Education Championships each year, made even more so by the incredible commitment demonstrated by these players and institutions, and we would like to offer our congratulations to the players who have been recognised today.”

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year being announced at the Higher Education Awards Ceremony on Monday, 3rd April.

These awards will acknowledge the most outstanding player from both this year’s Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup Championships.

2023 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

1.Dylan Foley – UCC, Éire Óg, Cork

2.Páraic Hughes – DCU DÉ, Kilanerin, Wexford

3. Daniel O’Mahony – UCC, Knocknagree, Cork

4. Jack Coyne – UL, Ballyhaunis, Mayo

5. Cian Hanley – TU Dublin, Ballaghaderreen, Mayo

6. Darragh Cashman – UL, Millstreet, Cork

7. Shane Merritt – UCC, Mallow, Cork

8. Bill Carroll – DCU DÉ, Cappincur, Offaly

9. Paul Keaney – UL, St. Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim

10. Emmet Mc Mahon – UL, Kildysart, Clare

11. Ruairí Murphy – UCC, Listry, Kerry

12. Mark Cronin – UCC, Nemo Rangers, Cork

13. Cathail O’Mahony – UCC, Mitchelstown, Cork

14. Darragh Campion – TU Dublin, Skryne, Meath

15. Ciaran Downes – UL, Kilmihil, Clare.