Eight point win for Tyrone over 13 man Monaghan

Allianz NFL Division One

Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 2-15

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher wasn’t getting carried away after watching his side take another step towards securing Division One status in the Allianz NFL with an eight-point win over 13-man Monaghan in Clones yesterday.

First-half goals by defenders Peter Harte (from a penalty) and Cormac Quinn put Tyrone in the driving seat and any hopes Monaghan had of catching their neighbours disintegrated within ten minutes of the restart as they had Jack McCarron and Killian Lavelle sent off. Tyrone comfortably closed the game out from there as they backed up their fifth-round win over Kerry and moved clear of Ulster rivals Monaghan and Donegal in the battle for safety.

Monaghan, who were without regulars Ryan Wylie, Conor Boyle and Gary Mohan, scored just once from play early on through full-back Kieran Duffy, while Tyrone had a total of ten players on target.

Dooher reflected: “The intensity was good in parts, but not as consistent (as against Kerry). We lost our structure and composure a bit (in the second half) and conditions got a bit greasy towards the end, which didn’t help either, but the boys settled down again in the last ten minutes and played some good football.

“We gave away too many frees and if you give away frees in a scoring position against any teams at this level, nowadays, it’s criminal, but we were fairly solid defensively. Some of our shooting was rash, but on the flip side, we got two goals, which we hadn’t been converting earlier in the year.”

Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry got Tyrone off to a bright start and although Monaghan hit back through Kieran Duffy and a hat-trick of frees by Mícheál Bannigan, Peter Harte converted a penalty won by Brian Kennedy to give the visitors a foothold. Monaghan responded with a Rory Beggan ’45, but Tyrone hit the net for a second time when some Darragh Canavan magic unlocked the home defence to tee up Cormac Quinn to fire home.

Forward marks by Dessie Ward and Shane Carey helped Monaghan close the gap to two, but a fine point from Canavan had Tyrone 2-5 to 0-8 up at half-time. Jack McCarron, who had endured a frustrating afternoon after returning from a hamstring strain, saw his game cut short just into the second half when he was black-carded, having been booked just before the first half ended, with Tyrone swiftly stretching their lead via Frank Burns and Kilpatrick.

Monaghan’s hill became much steeper on 45 minutes when Killian Lavelle was dismissed after an off-the-ball incident, just as a fisted point from the livewire Canavan moved Tyrone six clear. The hosts continued to rely on frees for their scores, with Conor McManus kicking four after his introduction and Karl Gallagher converting their third advanced mark, while at the other end, McCurry added three to his tally in the final quarter.

Niall Morgan, Mattie Donnelly and subs Richard Donnelly and Niall Devlin also got in on the act as Tyrone eased to a win that sets them up perfectly for another derby against Armagh next Sunday. Dooher says their neighbours’ recent results haven’t matched their performance levels: “Armagh are probably the most improved team in Ireland over the last couple of years and they were maybe unlucky not to be in an All-Ireland final. They’ve put in some good performances in the league without getting the results and they probably should have won (against Galway), so we’ll have our work cut out for us next week.” Meanwhile, Monaghan, who will travel to Omagh for the first round of the Ulster SFC next month, need to win away to Mayo to cling onto any hope of a tenth consecutive year in the top flight.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus 0-4f; M Bannigan 0-4f; K Gallagher 0-1m; R Beggan 0-1 (’45); D Ward 0-1m; K Duffy 0-1; S Carey 0-1m.

Scorers for Tyrone: P Harte 1-1 (1-0 pen); D McCurry 0-4 (2f); D Canavan 0-3; C Quinn 1-0; C Kilpatrick 0-2 (1m); N Morgan 0-1 (’45); R Donnelly 0-1; N Devlin 0-1; M Donnelly 0-1; F Burns 0-1.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy (Capt.), D Hughes, R O’Toole; T McPhillips, D Ward, C McCarthy; F Hughes, K Lavelle; J Irwin, M Bannigan, K Gallagher; S Carey; J McCarron, S Jones.

Subs: S O’Hanlon for Irwin (inj., 32); K O’Connell for F Hughes, C McManus for Jones (both 40); D McElearney for Ward (inj., 61); A Mulligan for Carey (64).

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey (Capt.), C Quinn; M McKernan; C Meyler, N McCarron, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, K McGeary, J Oguz; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: N Devlin for McCarron (40); R Canavan for McGeary (54); L Rafferty for Oguz, Richard Donnelly for Meyler (both 61); M O’Neill for D Canavan (72).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).