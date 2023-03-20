Dempsey departure not a factor in Treaty defeat, insists new boss Fitzgerald

Limerick's loss to Kildare sees them drop down.
INTO THE BREACH: Limerick manager Mark Fitzgerald during the game against Kildare at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 05:50
Eoghan Cormican

The exit of Ray Dempsey as Limerick football manager two weeks ago and the disruption caused by a mid-season managerial change was not put forward as a contributory factor in the defeat that relegated the Treatymen to Division 3.

Mark Fitzgerald, who moved from coach into the bainisteoir’s bib following Dempsey’s departure on March 10, said there had been no in-camp disruption as a result of the change in management.

“No, we prepared well the week that was in it. We just obviously had to think about Limerick GAA and trying to keep Limerick in Division 2. That ultimately was the target today. We just fell short,” said Fitzgerald.

That they fell short had a great deal to do with the amount of unforced errors made by men in green.

“We just didn't play at all in the first half. As much as we got into it in the second half, we kept making silly mistakes and ultimately that hurt us,” Fitzgerald continued.

“I don't know did the lads just feel the weight of the relegation battle on their shoulders or what, but then toward the back end of the second half, we seemed to get to the pace of it much quicker. We had no bother finding our handpasses then. Too many mistakes overall.

“We have some brilliant lads inside in that dressing-room and we want to test ourselves. Division 2 has been a good learning curve for us. But as we are finding out, you just can't make these mistakes at this level because you will get punished.” 

On the Kildare side, Lilywhites boss Glenn Ryan said his side played with an air of desperation at times.

“It was about the result and at different stages, we played like that. We seemed a little bit desperate at stages. That is obviously as a result of our last couple of results where things haven't gone our way.

“I wouldn't say they went our way today for a lot of the game, but enough went our way for us to be able to go away with a smile on our faces and the two points.

“It is hard to build up confidence when you are not winning. Hopefully we will have gained some confidence from that win and the lads should gain confidence because they are putting in huge work and time. At times, you nearly wonder are they putting too much in to try and get things right.” 

