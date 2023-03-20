Focus on Monaghan despite league final qualification, insists McStay 

Donegal 0-9 Mayo 1-17

Kevin McStay says his Mayo side’s immediate priority is Monaghan next week ahead of their place in the Allianz League Division 1 final.

Mayo won for the first time ever in Donegal with some comfort, leaving their hosts all but certainly in Division 2 next season.

A fine second quarter from the Connacht side saw the score move from 0-4 apiece to 0-11 to 0-6 for the visitors and a goal from Ryan O’Donoghue two minutes into the second half meant it was a parade from then on in.

“At half-time the message was to keep doing what we were doing,” McStay said afterwards. “There was no need to get swanky but it was excellent how we got there. The conditions were heavy but it was just a matter of getting the ball and giving it to a fella with the same coloured jersey. That would do just fine.

“Donegal are a Division 1 team with a lot of very good footballers. We paid them the ultimate respect with very good preparation. We got the bounce and the few scores to get ahead and drove it on as much as we could. It’s competitive in this division and the panel we have is competitive and you have to be at your best every time you go out there. Next week we play Monaghan and it’s week by week now for us. We’re delighted to be in the league final and we’ll be giving it our best shot.”

The home loss, only Donegal’s second in the league in 13 seasons in Ballybofey, gave little solace to the county’s supporters as the Academy debacle rumbles on. It was a depressing afternoon for those from the north-west under a bleak, grey sky.

Mayo have no such issues midfielder Matthew Ruane was the standout figure in an open first half, kicking three points from play to give his team an 0-11 to 0-6 half-time advantage.

Their threats were plentiful, with Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue, goalkeeper Colm Reape and Jack Carney scoring early.

Donegal contributed to the contest initially, with the score level at 0-4 apiece, with Ciaran Thompson kicking three of the hosts’ opening quartet. Shaun Patton had to have his wits about him to stop a piledriver from Fionn McDonagh as early as the eighth minute and the longer the half went on the more dominant Mayo were.

They finished out the half strongly, never looking back from when Paddy Durcan edged them back in front on 20 minutes. Ryan O'Donoghue’s goal two minutes into the second half, when he trudged through unchallenged and trundled his shot past Patton made it an eight-point game.

Mayo took the foot completely off the gas in the second half, although still outscored Donegal 1-6 to 0-3.

Oisin Gallen, Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan’s free were all Donegal could muster in the second period. Jordan Flynn put over two scores for the visitors after the break, with O’Donoghue bringing his total for the day to 1-3, while O’Shea and Durcan kept the scoreboard ticking.

Substitute Paul Towey kicked the last point, with a brilliant effort from a tight angle.

But for a decent stop from Patton to deny substitute Tommy Conroy three minutes from time, the damage might have been worse. As it was, it was bad enough.

“The game was alive coming into half-time and we felt that we were in a good enough place at half-time,” Donegal manager Paddy Carr said.

“When Mayo got the goal, the fight seemed to go out of our lads. That is a worry. There is no getting away from that. Heads went down and that's not what lads are sent out to do.

“Momentum goes one way or the other and confidence is linked to that. Lads will be disappointed because they know that they're better than that. Lads tend to go into their shell somewhat, but we have to pick ourselves up and go to Roscommon and then get ready for the Championship.”

Donegal scorers: C Thompson (2f), M Langan (2f) 0-3 each, E Ban Gallagher, J Brennan, O Gallen 0-1 each.

Mayo scorers: R O'Donoghue 1-3 (1f), A O'Shea 0-4 (2f), M Ruane 0-3, P Durcan, J Flynn 0-2 each, C Reape ('45), J Carney, P Towey 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, C Ward, C McColgan; C Thompson, B McCole, E Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee; M Langan, D O Baoill, C O'Donnell; H McFadden, J Brennan, P Mogan.

Subs: O Gallen for McColgan (h-t), J Mac Ceallabhui for Mogan (43), R O'Donnell for Thompson (52), J Bradley-Walsh for Brennan (60), K Barrett for Gallen (62).

Mayo: C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Subs: T Conroy for Carr (46), K McLaughlin for McDonagh (52), P O'Hora for Coyne (62), B Tuohy for O'Connor, P Towey for O'Donoghue (both 69) Ref - S Hurson (Tyrone).