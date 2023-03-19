Mayo secure league final berth after first-ever win in Donegal

Donegal 0-9 Mayo 1-17

Mayo’s first ever win in Donegal means a place in the Allianz League Division 1 final with Paddy Carr’s side all but relegated.

A freakish set of results and a mammoth win over Roscommon could save Donegal, although in reality their demotion just needs ink for the rubber stamp. There is little evidence to suggest that a landslide win at the Hyde might even happen.

The home loss, only Donegal’s second in the league in 13 seasons in Ballybofey, gave little solace to the county’s supporters as the Academy debacle rumbles on. It was a depressing afternoon for those from the north-west under a bleak, grey sky.

Mayo had no such issues, midfielder Matthew Ruane was the standout figure in an open first half, kicking three points from play to give his team an 0-11 to 0-6 half-time advantage.

Their threats were plentiful, with Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue, goalkeeper Colm Reape and Jack Carney scoring early.

Donegal contributed to the contest initially, with the score level at 0-4 apiece, with Ciaran Thompson kicking three of the hosts’ opening quartet.

Shaun Patton had to have his wits about him to stop a piledriver from Fionn McDonagh as early as the eighth minute and the longer the half went on the more dominant Mayo were.

They finished out the half strongly, never looking back from when Paddy Durcan edged them back in front on 20 minutes. Ryan O'Donoghue’s goal two minutes into the second half, when he trudged through unchallenged and trundled his shot past Patton made it an eight-point game.

Mayo took the foot completely off the gas in the second half, although still outscored Donegal 1-6 to 0-3.

Oisin Gallen, Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan’s free were all Donegal could muster in the second period. Jordan Flynn put over two scores for the visitors after the break, with O’Donoghue bringing his total for the day to 1-3, while O’Shea and Durcan kept the scoreboard ticking. Substitute Paul Towey kicked the last point, with a brilliant effort from a tight angle.

But for a decent stop from Patton to deny substitute Tommy Conroy three minutes from time, the damage might have been worse. As it was, it was bad enough.

Donegal scorers: Eoghan Bán Gallagher 0-1; Ciaran Thompson 0-3, 2f; Michael Langan 0-3, 2f; Oisin Gallen 0-1; Jamie Brennan 0-1.

Mayo scorers: Aidan O’Shea 0-4, 1f, 1m; Ryan O’Donoghue 1-3, 1f; Matthew Ruane 0-3; Colm Reape 0-1, 45; Paddy Durcan 0-2; Jordan Flynn 0-2; Jack Carney 0-1; Paul Towey 0-1.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Caolan Ward; Caolan McColgan; Daire Ó Baoill,, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee; Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson, Conor O’Donnell; Peadar Mogan, Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan. Subs: Oisin Gallen for McColgan (half-time), Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí for Mogan (43), Rory O’Donnell for Thompson (52), Joel Bradley Walsh for Brennan (60), Kane Barrett for Gallen (62).

Mayo: Colm Reape; Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Sam Callinan; Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Paddy Durcan; Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor; Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn; Aidan O’Shea, James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Tommy Conroy for Carr (47), Kevin McLoughlin for McDonagh (52), Padraig O’ Hora for Coyne (62), Paul Towey and Bob Tuohy for O’Connor and O’Donoghue (69).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)