Davy Fitzgerald: 'I think we’ve come a long way, there’s a road to go yet'

Davy Fitzgerald feels Waterford have “come a long way” in the last few months after last year’s championship horror.

Despite failing to make the semi-finals, losing their last two games and incurring several injuries, the Déise fly to Portugal on Tuesday for a training camp in a positive frame of mind, insists the Clare native.

Fitzgerald believes the group had to heal following their exit from the Munster SHC on the back of three consecutive defeats. “When I got this team at the start, they weren’t in a good place and that’s being totally honest with you and we’re building and we’re getting out of it in a big way and I can tell you that.

"I know that the beating that was inflicted on them (in the final round) by Clare last year, it was tough to come back out of that place. They were doubting themselves and there were certain other issues that were bothering them and I think we’ve come a long way, but I do think that there’s a road to go yet.”

Fitzgerald says Kilkenny have to keep the faith with Derek Lyng as he beds in a new style. “Derek is coming in after Brian (Cody). Brian had a way of doing things that was very effective and very good. I can see Derek is trying other things and the crowd is getting a bit frustrated. Derek has to hold in his beliefs. I think Kilkenny have got to be patient with him again. He has got to do what he has got to do.

“Same as I’m saying. I’m in the job four months. I’m not going to change the world in four months. With Clare it took me two or three years to win an All-Ireland. With Wexford, it took me three to win Leinster – it doesn’t happen overnight, much as people want it to.”

Lyng is expecting a major contest in next weekend’s semi-final against Cork. “They’re a huge, physical team. Plenty of hurlers. They play with a lot of pace and they obviously have had a lot of success, U20, U21. They seem to be coming through with lads who are there so look they’ll be a big challenge, probably the biggest test we’ll get so far."

Lyng confirmed Richie Reid as well as Eoin Murphy were omitted due to concussion protocols arising from the win over Dublin. They should be available for the clash with Cork although others like Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler and Adrian Mullen are unlikely to be togging out.