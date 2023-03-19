Dublin bounce back with win over Laois

After being well beaten against Kilkenny last weekend, Dublin sign off their league campaign with a win over Laois. 
Dublin bounce back with win over Laois

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY: Dublin manager Micheal Dongohue admitted it was a spring that contained 'the good, the bad and the ugly'. Pic:Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 17:00
Paul Keane, Parnell Park

Allianz NHL, Division 1, Group B

Dublin 1-29 Laois 0-20 

A win to sign off on Dublin's Allianz NHL campaign though manager Micheal Dongohue admitted it was a spring that contained 'the good, the bad and the ugly'.

A week after being well beaten by Kilkenny, Dublin showed far greater enthusiasm and application and hit luckless Laois hard and early at Parnell Park.

Alex Considine's 15th minute goal helped the hosts open up a nine-point lead and while a scoreless third quarter from Dublin did allow Laois to reduce the gap to four, that was as good as it got for Willie Maher's visitors.

Laois were already consigned to a relegation play-off against Westmeath next weekend which will decide whether or not they stay up.

As such, Maher described this one as a 'dead rubber' encounter though he will still be disappointed that when Dublin faltered in that second-half, the McDonagh Cup side couldn't take advantage.

Dublin, leading 1-17 to 0-13 at half-time, went the first 19 minutes of the second-half without scoring but then the floodgates opened and they outscored Laois 0-12 to 0-4 from there on.

"The attitude and application of players has been really good," said Donoghue of a first league campaign with Dublin in which he handed game time to 36 different players. "The key word for us is consistency, to be consistent in everything we do, and to get more consistent performances every day we go out.

"The league overall, it's been okay. Obviously from my perspective you want to win every game and if you can't that's disappointing. There was probably the good, the bad and the ugly in it for us in different periods of games."

Dublin have been accused of being too reliant on Donal Burke who struck another 10 points, bringing his league takings to 1-52. Considine's 1-3 haul then was timely though he was taken off with a hamstring injury.

Donoghue said they'll assess that in the coming days and Dublin have time on their side as they don't play Antrim in the Leinster SHC until April 22.

The manager was pleased too that attackers Dara Purcell, Fergal Whitely and Cillian Costello weighed in with seven points between them after coming on in the second-half.

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-10, 6 frees, 1 65); A Considine (1-3); C Boland, D Purcell (0-3); C O'Sullivan, F Whitely, C Costello (0-2); D Sutcliffe, D Gray, P Crummey, C Burke (0-1).

Laois scorers: S Maher (0-11, 11 frees); S Bergin (0-3); J Kelly (0-2); A Corby, J Keyes, T Keyes, PJ Scully (0-1).

Dublin: S Brennan; D Keogh, Eoghan O'Donnell, P Doyle; C Donohoe, P Smyth, D Gray; C Burke, C O'Leary; C O'Sullivan, D Sutcliffe, C Boland; P Crummey, D Burke, A Considine.

Subs: D Power (Considine, 25); D Purcell (Donohoe, h/t); C Costello (O'Leary, 43); F Whitely (O'Sullivan, 60); A Mellett for Sutcliffe (68).

Laois: E Rowland; P Delaney, I Shanahan, P Dunne; L Senior, R Mullaney, D Hartnett; J Kelly, P Lalor; S Maher, A Corby, J Keyes; A Dunphy, W Dunphy, S Bergin.

Subs: R King (A Dunphy, 43); P Purcell (Senior, 43); T Keyes (W Dunphy, 50); PJ Scully (Bergin, 56); C Stapleton (Lalor, 63).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).

More in this section

Waterford v Dublin - LIDL NFL Division 1B Round 1 Lauren McGregor strike key as Déise reel in Royals
Eoghan Campbell with Sean Ryan 19/3/2023 Clinical Tipp blitz Antrim to keep momentum going
Michael McKernan and Joe Oguz with Michael Banningan 19/3/2023 Tyrone take big step to safety with win over 13-man Monaghan
<p>CAUTION: Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald is shown the yellow card by referee Liam Gordon during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Waterford and Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Davy Fitzgerald: 'I think we’ve come a long way, there’s a road to go yet'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd