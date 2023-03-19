Dublin bounce back with win over Laois

Allianz NHL, Division 1, Group B

Dublin 1-29 Laois 0-20

A win to sign off on Dublin's Allianz NHL campaign though manager Micheal Dongohue admitted it was a spring that contained 'the good, the bad and the ugly'.

A week after being well beaten by Kilkenny, Dublin showed far greater enthusiasm and application and hit luckless Laois hard and early at Parnell Park.

Alex Considine's 15th minute goal helped the hosts open up a nine-point lead and while a scoreless third quarter from Dublin did allow Laois to reduce the gap to four, that was as good as it got for Willie Maher's visitors.

Laois were already consigned to a relegation play-off against Westmeath next weekend which will decide whether or not they stay up.

As such, Maher described this one as a 'dead rubber' encounter though he will still be disappointed that when Dublin faltered in that second-half, the McDonagh Cup side couldn't take advantage.

Dublin, leading 1-17 to 0-13 at half-time, went the first 19 minutes of the second-half without scoring but then the floodgates opened and they outscored Laois 0-12 to 0-4 from there on.

"The attitude and application of players has been really good," said Donoghue of a first league campaign with Dublin in which he handed game time to 36 different players. "The key word for us is consistency, to be consistent in everything we do, and to get more consistent performances every day we go out.

"The league overall, it's been okay. Obviously from my perspective you want to win every game and if you can't that's disappointing. There was probably the good, the bad and the ugly in it for us in different periods of games."

Dublin have been accused of being too reliant on Donal Burke who struck another 10 points, bringing his league takings to 1-52. Considine's 1-3 haul then was timely though he was taken off with a hamstring injury.

Donoghue said they'll assess that in the coming days and Dublin have time on their side as they don't play Antrim in the Leinster SHC until April 22.

The manager was pleased too that attackers Dara Purcell, Fergal Whitely and Cillian Costello weighed in with seven points between them after coming on in the second-half.

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-10, 6 frees, 1 65); A Considine (1-3); C Boland, D Purcell (0-3); C O'Sullivan, F Whitely, C Costello (0-2); D Sutcliffe, D Gray, P Crummey, C Burke (0-1).

Laois scorers: S Maher (0-11, 11 frees); S Bergin (0-3); J Kelly (0-2); A Corby, J Keyes, T Keyes, PJ Scully (0-1).

Dublin: S Brennan; D Keogh, Eoghan O'Donnell, P Doyle; C Donohoe, P Smyth, D Gray; C Burke, C O'Leary; C O'Sullivan, D Sutcliffe, C Boland; P Crummey, D Burke, A Considine.

Subs: D Power (Considine, 25); D Purcell (Donohoe, h/t); C Costello (O'Leary, 43); F Whitely (O'Sullivan, 60); A Mellett for Sutcliffe (68).

Laois: E Rowland; P Delaney, I Shanahan, P Dunne; L Senior, R Mullaney, D Hartnett; J Kelly, P Lalor; S Maher, A Corby, J Keyes; A Dunphy, W Dunphy, S Bergin.

Subs: R King (A Dunphy, 43); P Purcell (Senior, 43); T Keyes (W Dunphy, 50); PJ Scully (Bergin, 56); C Stapleton (Lalor, 63).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).