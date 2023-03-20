Fourteen-man Cork let win slip through their fingers in Louth

Louth 1-10 Cork 0-10

John Cleary knew this was coming.

Cork’s manager stood in Cusack Park, Ennis two weeks ago and warned that his team’s habit of squandering goal-scoring chances would come back to haunt them one day. Not one day, as it turned out, but the next day.

Steven Sherlock slipped when put through on a one-on-one, Chris Og Jones had a scuffed effort turned away for a ‘45’ and then the latter fisted a high ball goalwards and at the goalkeeper when he had time to catch, land and pick his spot.

All that was just the first-half. Ruairi Deane had one opportunity ended by what he insisted was a foot block soon after the restart and he missed another inside the last ten minutes when his fisted effort on the run was easily blocked by the Louth goalkeeper.

Cork, despite similar tales stretching back the rounds, came into this weekend’s round of fixtures with more goals than anyone else across the four divisions. The law of averages would have it that they should have found the net at least once this time but it wasn’t to be.

Cleary explained afterwards that this is an area they’re working on regularly in training but there was more than just a bluntness in front of the net that contributed to Cork’s three-point loss in this Division Two game yesterday afternoon.

Ten points is rarely going to cut it as a winning score at this level and the visitors were guilty of trying to run the ball into the net during a second-half that got away from them the more the game went on.

They missed the injured Brian Hurley in that sense: someone with that instinct and talent to take on the point attempt when a defence as tight as Louth’s opens the curtain just enough to shed some light on the situation.

Cork had to do without influential wing-back Matty Taylor too but they still looked set fair for a profitable trip to the north-east through the 26-minute mark when they led by seven points to two against a host that seemed to be losing its way, and some heart.

Mickey Harte’s side was kept scoreless through 20 minutes of the opening period. They were getting mugged time and again by a hungry opponent and Cork were balancing quickfire attacking thrusts with patient passing moves. Everything going according to plan.

Steven Sherlock claimed one point after 19 minutes that came on the back of umpteen passes back and forth across the field and after a period of time that easily crested the three-minute mark. Their shyness in terms of goal chances didn’t seem to matter then.

The turning was swift and deeply unfortunate.

Sean Powter didn’t foul Ryan Burns in the penalty area so much as come together with the corner-forward who ended up on the ground and then found the net from the rebound after Micheal Martin saved his spot kick.

Minutes later and more ill luck and unintentional contact.

Daniel O’Mahony was clumsy if anything, his elbow catching Louth’s Ronan Grimes high as the pair challenged for possession but, accident or not, it was dangerous. Grimes didn’t feature for the rest of the day and neither did O’Mahony after his red card.

Cork managed to make the dressing-room a point to the good but they were always going to be up against it, not just because they were a man down but given the stiff wind blowing directly in their faces on the restart.

So comfortable through most of that opening period, they managed just two scores in the second, one in the last half-hour of play and none from the 52nd minute onwards as a wasteful Louth finally managed to turn the screw with the last five scores.

For Louth, it’s a win that carries a worth much greater than the two points, the sort that feeds the fire that is their burgeoning momentum. For Cork it’s the sort of loss that should annoy them every mile of the way home.

Scorers for Louth: R Burns (1-0): L Jackson and T Durnin (both 0-2); C Downey (0-2, 1f); C Early, C Grimes, D McConnon and C Lennon (all 0-1).

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (0-4, 1f and 1 ‘45’); L Fahy (0-2); R Maguire, C Og Jones, T Walsh and C Corbett (all 0-1).

Louth: J Califf; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, C Murphy, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; N Sharkey, l Jackson, C Grimes; D McConnon, C Downey, R Burns.

Subs: C Lennon for Burns (45); O McGuinness for Jackson (54); C McCaul for McKenny (56); J Hughes for McConnon (66); P Mathews for Durnin (74).

Cork: M Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, S Meehan; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, R Deane; S Sherlock, C Og Jones, C Corbett.

Subs: B O’Driscoll for McSweeney (54); J O’Rourke for Corbett and K O’Hanlon for Jones (both 62); M Cronin for Sherlock (72); P Walsh for Fahy (74).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).