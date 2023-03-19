Bench crucial in late Kerry win over Down 

Kerry's subs make the difference as they take the points against a battling Down side.
Bench crucial in late Kerry win over Down 

TOP MARKSMAN: Shane Conway scored nine points for the Kerry in their win over Down. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 16:09
Murt Murphy

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A 

Kerry 1-20 Down 1-19 

A late flurry of second half scores from Kerry’s top marksman Shane Conway and a brilliantly taken goal from substitute Jordan Conway in the 64th minute, gave Stephen Molumphy’s men a snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against a Down side who had wanted a first league win before they embark on another Joe McDonagh campaign.

It was a wet and windy in Austin Stack Park but two Kerry players stood out, Mikey Boyle in defence and the mercurial Conway who is back to his very best as he weaved his magic particularly in the second half.

Kerry started brightly and were 0-3 to 0-0 in front inside the opening seven minutes thanks to two Conway points and sublime Fionan Mackessy point from play but the latter was injured and replaced by Cillian Trant. 

Down, who probably deserved a draw, hit a purple patch over the next ten minutes when they went on a 0-8 to 0-1 run with points from Daithí Sands, Pearse Óg McCrickard (2), Paul Sheehan (2), Chris Egan and Tom Grattan as Kerry’s wide count mounted to eight by half time. A late Paul Sheehan point saw Down retire 0-12 to 0-9 at the interval and Kerry needed a big second half.

It was the bench that propelled Kerry into a position where they could go on and win as Dan Goggin (0-3), Jordan Conway (1-2) and Philip Lucid with a 72nd minute winner. Lucid contributed big time. Down had led by as much as five (1-18 to 0-16) in the 52nd minute thanks to a superb goal from Grattan who contributed 1-3 to Down’s total.

But Conway continued to close the gap from frees and play. In defence Boyle was soaring into the air to cut out dangerous Down attacks. Then in the 62nd minute Michael Leane set up Jordan Conway for the crucial goal and the same player levelled the contest at 1-18 apiece in 65th minute.

Paul Sheehan restored Down’s one point advantage with a point from play but Dan Goggin levelled in the 70th minute before Philip Lucid fired over the winner from distance in added time.

Kerry didn’t need the win but they now travel to Tullamore on Saturday next to face Offaly in the league semi-final and will be hoping to improve on 22 missed chances today, while Down remain in the division thanks to a superior points difference over relegated Derry.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway 0-9( 6f, 1 65), J Conway 1-2, D Goggin 0-3, J Diggins 0-2, D Collins, F Mackessy, P Boyle and P Lucid 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: P Sheehan 0-6 (5f), T McGrattan 1-3, P Óg McCrickard and D Sands 0-3 each, C Egan 0-2, T Prenter and F Turpin 0-1 each.

KERRY: J B O’Halloran; J Diggins, E Leen, E Murphy; E Ross, M Boyle, P O’Connor; D Collins, F Mackessy; K O’Connor, D Griffin, S Conway, G Dooley, M Leane, P Boyle 

Subs: C Trant (Mackessy,15 inj), J Conway (Griffin,30), D Goggin (Dooley, h/t), P Lucid (P Boyle, 52), C Hare (E Leen, 60) 

DOWN: S Keith; J McManus, T Prenter, T Murray, N McFarland, C Taggert, M Fisher; M Conlon, L Savage; D Sands, P Sheehan, S Martin; P Óg McCrickard, C Egan, T McGrattan.

Subs: B Trainor (Murray, 30), F Turpin (Egan, 46), R McCosker (Martin, 62), J Doran (Prenter, 67) 

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)

