14-man Clare and Cork finish all square in Cusack Park

Clare 2-18 Cork 2-18

Clare were determined not to lose twice at home in one week but they were unable to secure a victory either. It finished all square in Cusack Park with injury worries for Pat Ryan the main takeaway.

Cork had already secured their semi-final berth before stepping foot in Ennis and took advantage by handing first starts of the season to Robert Downey, Séamus Harnedy, Alan Cadogan and Jack O’Connor.

Aaron Fitzgerald was one of two late Clare changes, tasked with tracking O’Connor in the corner. That proved a struggle as the Sarsfields man was fouled for the first free and burned his adversary a minute later. The shot on goal was saved but Seamus Harnedy on hand to tap over from the rebound. A long and low Brian Roche ball into Padraig Power yielded the first of four first-half goals.

Clare responded immediately with a green flag of their own after a typical Tony Kelly sprint and rifled shot bounced kindly for David Reidy who batted home. Collins’ puck-out failed to clear David Fitzgerald in the half-back line and the All-Star handed his side the lead with the resulting score.

Throughout the opening exchanges Harnedy made use of the ocean of space now afforded to centre-forwards and topped it off with a goal after Fitzgerald’s pass out was intercepted and he exchanged a one-two with Cadogan. It was therefore particularly cruel when he went down in a heap just before the half-hour mark and had to be replaced by Conor Lehane.

His half-forward partner Declan Dalton joined him on the sideline before the break, again due to injury. Between them they had hit 1-7 before departing. Meanwhile Aidan McCarthy jinked and jived his way down the Cork spine and sent Seadna Morey away. Once more it was saved. Once more it fell to a saffron and blue jersey as McCarthy pulled and scored.

Two points down, Brian Lohan looked to his reliables for a response. Eibhear Qulligan summed a superb save to deny Brian Hayes and Fitzgerald drew a converted free and yellow card for Roche. McCarthy’s accuracy from placed balls had them level ten minutes into the second half.

It looked to be building towards a rip-roaring final quarter. What the 3,446 in attendance got was anything but. The rain came down and washed away any semblance of quality. There was so much loose ball and wayward shooting.

Even the needle felt silly. With five minutes left, David Fitzgerald and Robert Downey went head-to-head, Downey with one grip of the Clare collar. Fitzgerald swatted back with his hurley and was duly shown a straight red.

With the clock ticking down, Clare led by one. Conor Cahalane then struck an outstanding score from the sideline to level it. Cork march on to face Kilkenny in next weekend’s semi-final.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 1-11 (9 frees), David Fitzgerald 0-3, David Reidy 1-0, Ian Galvin 0-1, Ryan Taylor 0-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, Robyn Mounsey 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Seamus Harnedy 1-3, Conor Lehane 0-4 (3 frees), Declan Dalton 0-4 (3 frees), Padraig Power 1-1, Brian Hayes 0-2, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Alan Cadogan 0-1, Brian Roche 0-1, Conor Cahalane 0-1.

Clare: E Quilligan; A Fitzgerald, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; S Morey, T Kelly; D Fitzgerald, C Malone, R Taylor; D Reidy, A McCarthy, I Galvin.

Subs: D Lohan for Fitzgerald (half-time), R Mounsey for Reidy (59), P Duggan for Galvin (59), D Conroy for Morey (62), J Kirwan for Taylor (69)

Cork: G Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, E Roche; C Cormack, R Downey, C O’Brien; B Roche, E Twomey; D Dalton, S Harnedy, B Hayes; A Cadogan, P Power, J O’Connor.

Subs: C Lehane for Harnedy (28, inj), C Cahalane for Dalton (34, inj), S Kingston for Cadogan (44), G Mellerick for Roche (55), D Cahalane for O’Leary (59)

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford)