Kilkenny to meet Cork in Division 1 semi following victory over Waterford

The Cats defeated the defending league champions by two points at Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon.
SEMI FINAL BOUND: Kilkenny’s Tommy Walsh and Waterford’s Padraig Fitzgerald

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 15:40
John Fogarty

Kilkenny 0-18 Waterford 0-16

Kilkenny will face Cork in a Division 1 semi-final next weekend after staving off defending champions Waterford in a dour game in UPMC Nowlan Park.

An additional point by substitute Alan Murphy gave The Cats a cushion after Colin Dunford had brought the visitors to within a point with time running out.

Waterford went ahead for the first time eight minutes into the second half and trebled their lead with two further points. However, Kilkenny were back on top just inside the last 10 regulation minutes as substitute Shane Walsh sent over a point with his first from play and Billy Drennan’s eighth converted free doubled the gap. Drennan, from another free, and Patrick Fitzgerald exchanged scores before the teams did so again in injury-time.

The wet conditions played their part in a disappointing first half, although the depleted teams played the leading roles. Waterford struck eight wides, two of them from frees, which saw Patrick Curran replaced by Paudie Prendergast who looked more comfortable with his strikes.

Kilkenny led from the outset to the half-time break, although they looked leggy at times and ran out of ideas far too quick. Billy Drennan’s frees kept the scoreboard ticking over but they didn’t once trouble Billy Nolan’s goal.

Having said that, Darren Brennan was hardly troubled at the opposite end other than the amount of times he had to restart the game. With Dessie Hutchinson looking forlorn inside, he was coming out the field in search of what a sliotar felt like.

Kilkenny’s biggest lead in the first half was three points but a couple of Fitzgerald frees drew Waterford to within a point at the break, 0-8 to 0-7.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B. Drennan (0-10, 9 frees); M. Keoghan, J Donnelly, D. Corcoran, C. Fogarty, G. Dunne, E. Cody, S. Walsh, A. Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: Paudie Fitzgerald (0-6, frees); N. Montgomery, T. Barron, C. Dunford (0-2 each); J. Prendergast, P. Curran, T. de Búrca (free), Patrick Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: D. Brennan; P. Walsh, C. Delaney, T. Walsh; D. Corcoran, P. Deegan, D. Blanchfield; C. Fogarty, C. Kenny; J. Donnelly, E. Cody (c), B. Ryan; G. Dunne, M. Keoghan, B. Drennan.

Subs: A. Murphy for C. Kenny (h-t); T. Clifford for B. Ryan (43); S. Walsh for G. Dunne (59); T. Phelan for M. Keoghan (68); R. Corcoran for E. Cody (70).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; C. Ryan, M. Fitzgerald, I. Daly; T. de Búrca (c); J. Fagan, C. Lyons, C. Daly; T. Barron, N. Montgomery; P. Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), P. Curran, C. Dunford; D. Hutchinson, J. Prendergast.

Subs: P. Fitzgerald (Ballygunner) for P. Curran (49); P. Leavey for I. Daly (60); K. Mahony for P. Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty) (69); D.J. Foran for C. Dunford (70+1).

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).

