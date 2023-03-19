Cork SHL: Blackrock, Na Piarsaigh and Sarsfield’s maintain perfect starts

Hurling Round Up – St Patrick’s Weekend

The St Patrick’s Day rain failed to dampen the hurling parade over the weekend as a full round of fixtures were played in Division 1 and 2 of the Red FM Cork SHL as Blackrock, Na Piarsaigh and Sarsfield’s all maintained their perfect starts in the top flight.

Reigning champions Blackrock saw off a stiff challenge from Fr O’Neill’s in Church Road as they eventually emerged victorious on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-18. Tadhg Deasy was on top form for the Rockies as he hit 1-3 while another goal from David O’Farrell meant that they led by 2-12 to 0-8 midway through the second half.

Paudie O’Sullivan performed well in goals for O’Neill’s as 0-4 from Liam O’Driscoll and a penalty from Kevin O’Sullivan helped them to draw level with time almost up before two points from Kevin O’Keeffe secured the two points for Blackrock.

1-5 from Aaron Myers helped Sarsfields to a comfortable 4-20 to 0-12 win over a depleted Erin’s Own in Caherlag. Cian Darcy, Daniel Hogan and Shane O’Regan struck for the other goals for Sars while Shane O’Driscoll helped himself to 0-3 from wing-forward.

Mark Collins was on form from frees for Erin’s Own who played for forty minutes with fourteen men.

Over in Páirc Uí Chonaire Craig Hanifin continued his good form as he hit 0-8 in Na Piarsaigh’s 0-18 to 0-13 win over Carrigtwohill. Seán Paul Cooke, fresh from playing in the O’Callghan Cup final last Tuesday, also registered three white flags from the bench while Ryan Lynch pilfered two points after his introduction. Former Cork U20 star, Seán Walsh, was best for Carrig as he scored 0-8, two of which came from play.

Charleville earned their second draw of the campaign after a late free from Jack Doyle meant that they shared the points with Douglas. The Avondhu side had the better of the opening half as strong performances from Doyle, Andrew Cagney - who hit 0-3 across the hour - and Brian O’Connell gave them a 0-10 to 0-4 lead.

A Niall Hartnett goal then gave Douglas the impetuous coming up to half time as long range scores from Cillian O’Donovan and Conor Kingston in the second half helped bring Douglas to 1-13 to match Charleville’s 0-16.

In Division 2, Glen Rovers are the only team with a 100% record after they defeated Newtownshandrum by 1-21 to 0-16. Liam Quilligan hit 1-2 for the Glen as Conor O’Sullivan and Simon Kennefick rifled over 0-4 and 0-3 respectively while for Newtown Jack Twomey top scored with 0-5 and Jerry Lane and Eoin O’Mahony scored 0-2 each.

Two goals from Sam Cunningham and one each from Jack Cahalane and Brian Ramsey were key to St Finbarr’s 4-20 to 0-19 win over Mallow. Ramsey also hit 0-4 form play and Cunningham 0-3 as Eoghan Finn excelled at centre-back for the Togher men while Pa Herlihy, who scored 0-4, Sam and Deccie Copps were best for Mallow.

Richard Sweetnam continues to impress for Courcey Rovers as he hit 1-8 of his side’s 1-16 in their draw at home to a youthful Midleton. Jerry O’Neill and Ronan Nyhan hit 0-2 each for Courceys while for Midleton Kian Farmer top scored with 1-3 and Ross O’Regan and Aaron Mulcahy both scored 0-4.

Adam Walsh was Bride Rover’s scorer in chief as he hit 0-11 in his side’s 0-21 to 3-11 victory away to Ballincollig.

Conor Barry also scored heavily for the Rathcormac outfit, as he hit 0-5, while Conor Hazelwood also impressed. Cian O’Driscoll led Ballincollig’s charge as he plundered 2-1 from full-forward and though Conor O’Leary landed another major for the Village, they just fell short in the end.

Finally, Fermoy proved the old adage that goals win games as they raised four green flags in their victory away to Bishopstown. Three of those goals came against the wind in the opening period as Peter Murphy, David O’Callaghan and James Molloy all raised green flags.

Thomas Murray fought hard to get the ‘Town back into it as he hit 0-8 and Conor Hegarty also showed well in hitting 0-6 before injury forced his withdrawal. However, a second goal from O’Callaghan ensured the two points for Fermoy.