Down win condemns Longford to relegation

DOWN 1-19 LONGFORD 1-14

Down's five point win at home in Páirc Esler will see Longford play Division 4 football next season. The reigning O'Byrne cup winners are relegated with a round to spare after Liam Kerr's decisive late penalty.

Down’s promotion chances were wiped out earlier in the day and well before throw-in, and as a result the hosts struggled to get into the contest along with a travelling Longford in search of something to keep their hopes alive.

A bright spark in this fruitless campaign for Down however was Liam Kerr and took the smaller affected crowd out of its jaded state with an early free that he won himself.

Then, a serious injury to Mark Walsh held up the game for a long period. The midfielder in his debut season had to be stretched off.

Longford at the second time of asking seized the initiative, Dessie Reynolds boomed over and Dylan Farrell clipped over a close range free.

The sides would be level six times and they would indeed go in level 1-6 to 0-9. Reynolds again supplied the impetus to the visitors at the beginning of the lengthy stoppage time with a clever flick to the net.

Down looked the better side in the first half edging it slightly before the 42nd minute goal. One of eight Kilcoo players on the Down panel, Míceal Rooney had an excellent first half in red and black.

Playing a free role, the All-Ireland club winner got on the end of some swift moves to point on two occasions.

Midfield duo Pat Havern and Darren Gallagher traded scores and Daniel Mimnagh whipped over a beauty to draw the lethargic half to a leveling close.

Goalkeeper Niall Kane made it five Kilcoo men on the field when came in for Charlie Smyth at half time.

That switch a side, the second half continued in much the same fashion. Liam Kerr bookending scores from Longford’s Jack Macken and Dylan Farrell. to draw the sides level twice quickly upon the resumption.

Despite Longford’s greater need, and Farrell's best efforts, Down took over the half and secured victory midway through the half.

Havern pushed closer to goals, especially causing havoc, clipping over three second half points but his real impact was creating space for others.

Longford lived on dangerous terms and that soon ran out when Joe Hagan pulled down goalscorer Kerr for the decisive play of the night and leave the Leinster men playing out the final minutes a man down.

Down scorers: P Havern 0-5 (2f), L Kerr 1-5 (1-0pen, 4f), R Johnston and M Rooney 0-2 each, J Johnston, E Brown, N Kane (45), M Ireland and C McCrickard 0-1 each.

Longford Scorers: D Farrell 0-5 (3f), D Reynolds 1-1, D Gallagher, K McGann, M Quinn, J Macken, F Sheridan, D O’Brien, D Mimnagh and O Kenny 0-1 each

DOWN: C Smyth; P Fegan, R McEvoy, F McElroy, R Johnston, P Laverty, C Fitzpatrick; P Havern, M Walsh; M Rooney, D McAleenan, L Kerr; J Johnston, M Ireland, C McCrickard.

SUBS: T Close for Walsh (13), N Kane for Smyth (ht), R Mason for McCrickard (40), E Brown for Ireland (40), C Francis 6 for J Johnston (54).

LONGFORD: P Collum; B O’Farrell, A Farrell, P Fox; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, R Moffett; J Macken, D Gallagher; D Farrell, D Mimnagh, J Hagan; R Brady, D Reynolds, O Kenny.

SUBS: Aaron Farrell for R Brady (40), P Foy for O’Farrell (46), K McGann for Kenny (46), D O’Brien for Reynolds (60), F Sheridan for Macken (68), REF: S Laverty (Antrim)