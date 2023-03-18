Antrim withstand Cavan fightback to take spoils

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim 1-17 2-12 Cavan

ANTRIM took a huge step towards survival in Division Three as they held off a storming Cavan fightback to deny the Breffni men the point they needed to seal promotion at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

The home support was left with their hearts in their mouths as just like against Fermanagh three weeks previous, they stormed into what looked an unassailable lead only to be pegged back, but this time there would be no denying them as they held on for a big win that may be enough to see them beat the drop.

Paddy McBride was the hero as he kicked five points including the insurance score deep into the six minutes of stoppage time when it seemed Cavan had all the momentum having got back to within one.

Not many would have seen this result coming as Cavan landed in West Belfast with five wins from five, while Antrim were coming off a drubbing in Mullingar a fortnight ago.

They were determined to bounce back from that and sounded a warning early as Eoghan McCabe sent a direct ball into Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann on five minutes who thumped to the net.

Cavan appeared to spark into life with quickfire points by Paddy Lynch and Cian Madden, but Antrim quickly regained control with points from Marc Jordan and Dominic McEnhill.

Cavan really ought to have pulled that goal deficit back on 21 minutes as Ryan O'Neill got free on the left and squared for the advancing Jack McKenna to palm home, but he couldn't get over the ball as he scooped it over with the goal gaping.

McKenna would be denied by the bar later in the half as he got to a half-blocked effort, but Antrim were playing the better football as they attacked with purpose and seemed to have the bit between their teeth as Paddy McBride and Odhran Eastwood kicked two apiece to leave Antrim 1-07 to 0-04 up at the half.

They pushed on further after the break, pushing the gap out to 10 with Eastwood and McBride to the fore again, while Patrick McCormick had a sight of goal but his effort flew over Raymond Galligan's crossbar.

The visitors rang the changes and they began to have the desired effect with Connor Madden and Gearóid McKiernan finding their range, but Antrim were seemingly managing the game well as they led by nine with 10 to play as McEnhill and Seamus McGarry kept the board ticking.

Then came the Cavan charge with three points in as many minutes giving their support hope and with five minutes of normal time, they were right back in it as Cian Madden played a ball into Conor Madden whose finish was superb past Mick Byrne.

A Conor Smith point reduced the arrears to two, but Antrim seemingly had halted the great escape with a pair of Eastwood points from frees.

It seemed that was that as Cavan substitute somehow missed the target from just yards out after he swung a boot as Tiernan Madden's shot that flew at him, but seconds later, Cavan forced a turnover and with numbers, Paddy Lynch lashed home to leave the minimum in it.

There would be no repeat of the Fermanagh loss for Antrim this time, however, as they got upfield and McBride kicked his fifth of the day to seal their win and leave them in a great position to beat the drop.

Scorers for Antrim: O Eastwood 0-6 (2f), P McBride 0-5, (R McCann (Aghagallon) 1-0, D McEnhill 0-2, M Jordan 0-1, P McCormick 0-1, R McCann (Creggan) 0-1 (free), S McGarry 0-1

Scorers for Cavan: C Madden 1-2, P Lynch 1-1, C Madden 0-3, G McKiernan 0-2 (both frees), R Galligan 0-2 (both 45s), J McKenna 0-1, C Smith 0-1

ANTRIM: M Byrne; E McCabe, D Lynch, J McAuley; P McCormick, J Finnegan, M Jordan; C McLarnon; J Dowling; P Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan), P McBride; D McEnhill, R McCann (Aghagallon), O Eastwood.

Subs: P Healy for P Finnegan (51), S McGarry for P McBride (54), C Stewart for J Dowling (64), B McCormick for J Finnegan (67), P McBride for D McEnhill (68)

CAVAN: R Galligan; K Brady, P Faulkner, C Moynagh; C Brady, C Reilly, T Madden; J McKenna, K Clarke; G Smith, C Madden, J McCabe; B Boylan, P Lynch, R O'Neill

Subs: G McKiernan for B Boylan (HT), J Smith for K Brady (HT), D Brady for J McKenna (45), C Madden for R O'Neill (45), C Smith for G Smith (64)