Two changes to Cork for clash with Louth

Cork Manager John Cleary has made two changes to his side that defeated Clare for their six clash with Louth on Sunday at 1pm in Ardee.
Ruairì Deane comes in for Brian O'Driscoll and Conor Corbett replaces Steven Sherlock.
Micheàl Aodh Martin starts between the sticks with the full back line of Maurice Shanley, Daniel O'Mahony and Tommy Walsh. The half back line is made up of Luke Fahy, Rory Maguire and Matty Taylor.
Midfield sees Colm O'Callaghan and Ian Maguire continue their partnership.
Ruairì Deane joins Eoghan McSweeney and Sean Powter in the half forward line. The full forward line is made up of Brian Hurley, Chris Òg Jones and Conor Corbett.
M Martin, M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh, L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor, C O’Callaghan, I Maguire, E McSweeney, S Powter, R Deane, B Hurley (C), C Jones, C Corbett
C Kelly, K O’Donovan, S Meehan, P Ring, C Kiely, S Merritt, P Walsh, K O’Hanlon, J O’Rourke, F Herlihy, M Cronin