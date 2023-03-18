O'Rourke v Farrell adds personal edge to old rivalry

Dessie Farrell and Colm O’Rourke never did get around to facing one another on the field of play.

A cruciate injury denied Farrell making his debut during O’Rourke’s last season in the Dublin-Meath rivalry’s epochal summer of 1991.

As if making up for a lost opportunity, they have spent a decent proportion of the last 10 years clashing off it. The bitterness between the pair reached its height in October 2014 as O’Rourke slammed the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) in his Sunday Independent column when Farrell was then chief executive, The GPA hit back with an orchestrated social media campaign against the former Meath forward.

O’Rourke brought the matter to the light in the following week’s column: “I learned that someone in the GPA had sent a text to some county representatives, who, by the way, are paid expenses for their services. The text was forwarded to me by a player a few days ago. It read: 'Boys, Colm O'Rourke is having a serious cut off the GPA today, I'm going to send you on a small graphic showing what we have done this year, anything you can do on twitter in response greatly appreciated! Meath Fcker!'

“Naturally, I took offence to this insult which was sent around the country in a group text. Does this condemn all Meath players past and present as 'Meath fckers' or is it just me? Are people from Mayo, Kerry, Donegal, Kilkenny and all the other counties 'fckers' if they don't agree with the GPA or is it the sole preserve of Meath? Did Dessie Farrell sanction this text? He certainly did not mention it when he phoned me on Tuesday to discuss the article.”

Before the person responsible for the text personally apologised to O’Rourke, Farrell had publicly condemned O’Rourke’s original piece as “probably ill-informed and I think he omitted to convey a lot of the good work that we do with the players association. That was obviously disappointing and I think the reaction from players would indicate that they weren’t happy with it either.”

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Limerick and Meath at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Prompted by the episode, O’Rourke became the GPA’s sharpest critic, a position he maintained after Farrell stepped away as CEO in late 2016 right up to last year before he took the Meath position. In 2016, he wrote: “My view on the GPA is very clear. They certainly do some great work in some areas, like providing assistance to players in need, or if you are one of the lucky few to get a scholarship. But overall there is bluff and bluster and you dare not question their operation.”

In 2017, he queried the GPA’s 2016 wage bill of €921,121 for 12 employees with €490,418 of it going to key management figures. “There is no figure for how many people make up ‘key management’ but presumably it could not be any more than three," he remarked.

In the same piece, he queried how the GPA provided its MBA scholarships to players and ex-players when Jason Sherlock revealed in his autobiography that his former team-mate Farrell had approached him in 2012 about undertaking one.

“How many other players were approached in this way?” asked O’Rourke. “Was there a hurler from Monaghan or a footballer from Leitrim asked whether they would be interested in a scholarship after they had finished playing to help them in their future? Did Dessie Farrell bump into any more ex-players on the street and advise them to do an MBA or some other course and advise them to apply to the GPA for a scholarship?”

Although O’Rourke did have sympathy for Farrell when Stephen Cluxton’s future was uncertain in 2021, he described Farrell’s 12-week suspension that year for Dublin’s breach of Covid restrictions in organising a training session in Innisfails as “a bad personal blow for Farrell so quickly after completing the six-in-a-row and without a competitive game since.

“Such a fall from grace can be long and hard and is best described by John Milton in Paradise Lost: ‘From morn to noon he fell, from noon to dewy eve, a summer’s day; and with the setting sun dropped from the zenith like a falling star.’”

So as they share the same whitewash in Páirc Tailteann, there is plenty of personal fodder for Farrell notwithstanding the usual Dublin-Meath sparks and the visitors being on the cusp of promotion and the hosts looking to stay afloat in Division 2.

Four weeks ago, Derry didn’t so much hand O’Rourke’s Meath a drubbing as a lesson in football. It was known manager Rory Gallagher had taken exception to O’Rourke’s view of their Ulster final win last year, the county’s first in 34 years, as “a bore”.

Speaking after his team beat Meath while scoring 2-15, Gallagher couldn’t hide his pleasure. “I am delighted we won it in the style we did and in the fashion we did on a night when it wasn’t easy to play football. We did really outclass them and I was delighted with that. The scoreline didn’t flatter us.”

Farrell might be more opaque in his desire to get one over on O’Rourke who has already made clear his ultimate objective “to beat Dublin” in championship. But the men's history gives plenty of reason to believe an edge is there.