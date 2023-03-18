Clare to inflict Ryan's first defeat in dress rehearsal

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 6

Division 1

Armagh v Galway, Box-It Athletic Grounds 5pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ

There’s bound to be a little hostility remaining from last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final and the home support will be full of voice to encourage their team away from relegation bother. Nevertheless, the man in charge won’t accept over-exuberance and reports from the Galway camp are encouraging.

Verdict: Draw

Kerry v Roscommon, Austin Stack Park 7.30pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary) Live TG4

No time for another indifferent Kerry performance as the All-Ireland champions look to secure their top-flight status. Returning first-team players bolster the resources at Jack O’Connor’s disposal but they should be given a game here by an honest Roscommon side. Paudie Clifford will want to spring back to form after a disappointing afternoon in Omagh.

Verdict: Kerry

Division 2

Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann 3pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live RTÉ

A first seasonal clash between the counties in Navan in 35 years has attracted a lot of interest, although one wonders if Meath are going to be outnumbered. Two points could seal Dublin’s swift return to Division 1. The navy and blue jersey should stir the hosts’ blood but their form has plummeted in the last three rounds.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 3

Tipperary v Offaly, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (J. Molloy, Galway)

A poignant afternoon given the recent passing of Offaly and former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns. Tipperary desperately need a win but Offaly can do him justice by keeping themselves in the promotion race.

Verdict: Offaly.

Antrim v Cavan, Corrigan Park 2pm (K. Eannetta, Tyrone)

Antrim are slipping badly and Cavan won’t be showing any mercy here as they see promotion in their sights. Cavan have been the outstanding team in the division.

Verdict: Cavan.

Fermanagh v Westmeath, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney 3pm (D. Coldrick, Meath)

Westmeath are liable to do anything whereas Fermanagh have been extremely consistent and are a deserving second to Cavan at the moment. One wonders if Sam Maguire Cup qualification via the Tailteann Cup has blunted Westmeath a little.

Verdict: Fermanagh.

Down v Longford, Páirc Esler 7pm (S. Laverty, Antrim)

Down still retain hope of going up and with that in mind shouldn’t fall to Longford who have yet to pick up a win in their five outings thus far.

Verdict: Down

Division 4

Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park 5pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin)

Carlow are looking for cheer ahead of their Leinster opener next month whereas Sligo will be all business as they aim for Division 3.

Verdict: Sligo.

Waterford v London, Lemybrien 5pm (S. Mulhare, Laois)

It’s been a brutal 2023 for Waterford this far but they can muster a performance to claim a first win.

Verdict: Waterford.

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park 7pm (B. Cawley, Kildare)

Wicklow have been shooting up the table in recent weeks but this is an awkward, short trip south. To claim two points would be huge for their promotion push.

Verdict: Draw

Allianz Hurling League, Round 5

Division 3A

Armagh v Fermanagh, Middletown 2pm (J. Connors, Donegal)

Armagh can take a step away from the drop zone at Fermanagh’s expense.

Verdict: Armagh

Louth v Mayo, Protection & Prosperity Training Centre, Darver 2pm (C. Daly, Kildare)

Mayo are getting their act together after a shaky start and can add a second win.

Verdict: Mayo.

Monaghan v Roscommon, O’Neill Park, Clontibret 2pm (T. Conway, Derry)

A morale-shaking defeat to Mayo will have Monaghan asking a lot of questions of themselves.

Verdict: Draw

Division 3B

Leitrim v Longford, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo 1pm (J. Judge, Mayo)

Second and third face off here and they just clash again in a semi-final. Leitrim to shade it.

Verdict: Leitrim

Lancashire v Warwickshire, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham 2pm (C. Doyle, Tipperary)

Lancashire shouldn’t much trouble in this all-English clash.

Verdict: Lancashire.

Very Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

Galway v Dublin, Duggan Park 2pm (A. Larkin)

Dublin have found the going rough this far and Galway won’t spare them any rod as they seek a third win on the bounce.

Verdict: Galway

Tipperary v Clare, The Ragg 2pm (L. Dempsey)

Clare have made life difficult for Tipperary in recent times but the hosts are moving really well right now and should take another couple of points.

Verdict: Tipperary

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 6

Division 1

Monaghan v Tyrone, St Tiernach’s Park 1.45pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live TG4

Monaghan will have needed the two-week break more than Tyrone after coming off that poor second half against Galway. This is a true test of their survival skills as taking two points in Mayo in the final round may be beyond them. Tyrone know they’re in a for a battle.

Verdict: Draw

Donegal v Mayo, MacCumhaill Park 3.45pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live TG4

For all the upheaval in the county, there is still a passage to safety for Donegal but they need two points here. Mayo are more than safe and may have looked at this recent break to get in their last block of physical work ahead of an intense schedule. Donegal’s Ballybofey record is proud and they can draw from it.

Verdict: Donegal

Division 2

Derry v Clare, Derry CoE, Owenbeg 1pm (P. Faloon, Down) Live BBC iPlayer, GAAGO

This is the last place Clare wanted to go looking for points to remain in Division. Derry need just a point to go up and will look to secure it as soon as they can. Clare’s battle instincts will be required but an away win looks a remote prospect.

Verdict: Derry

Louth v Cork, Defy Páirc Mhuire 1pm (F. Kelly, Longford)

Four points separated the teams in last year’s qualifier and the margin should be tighter here, although Cork are packing a bigger punch when Louth are without Sam Mulroy and Ciarán Byrne. If Louth look to lock their defence and play counter-attack football, Cork will respond in kind. Cork have been strong on the road and can be again.

Verdict: Cork

Limerick v Kildare, TUS Gaelic Grounds 3.45pm (J. Ryan, Cork)

Is there a bounce in Limerick now that they have parted ways with their manager? They can still mount a late charge to save themselves and should be encouraged by the point earned against Meath. Expect them to add more men to defence too but Kildare are scrapping for their lives too and surely there is another win in them.

Verdict: Kildare

Division 4

Leitrim v Laois, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2pm (N. Mooney, Cavan)

Laois showed they are not infallible when going down to Wicklow and if Leitrim are to have any hope of going up they need two points here. They may only come up with one, though.

Verdict: Draw

Allianz Hurling League, Round 5

Division 1, Group A

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park 1.45pm (T. Walsh, Waterford)

A dress rehearsal for May 21 but don’t expect Cork to be completely at the races here having already secured their semi-final berth. For Clare to lose one game at home is unfortunate but to lose two in the space of a week would be unacceptable. The Banner to finish out the league by inflicting a first defeat on Pat Ryan’s side.

Verdict: Clare

Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds 1.45pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary)

Another test of Wexford’s character in this middling campaign of theirs and they should be giving it their all when they’re not out in the Leinster championship for another five weeks. However, the Limerick faithful will turn up in their droves expecting a result and should get it. Aaron Gillane’s return to the panel is timely.

Verdict: Limerick.

Westmeath v Galway. TEG Cusack Park 1.45pm (K. Jordan, Galway)

Westmeath will be looking for a morale booster ahead of their relegation play-off against Laois. It could come in the way of a respectable loss to Galway, who gave their best display of the year thus far in Ennis last weekend, but then Galway don’t usually spare their easterly neighbours. Verdict: Galway.

Division 1, Group B

Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park 1.45pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow)

This should be a useful exercise for both teams as Darren Gleeson plots against his native Tipperary with the threat of relegation behind Antrim. Liam Cahill appears to know two-thirds of his championship team but there are still plenty of places up for grabs. An Antrim win can’t be ruled out but there’s a lot of pride among the visiting players at the moment.

Verdict: Tipperary

Dublin v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park 1.45pm (S. Hynes, Galway)

Willie Maher will be looking for his players to come through this dead rubber unscathed ahead of facing Westmeath. Micheál Donoghue will want a response to a bitterly disappointing display in Kilkenny last weekend.

Verdict: Dublin

Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park 1.45pm (L. Gordon, Galway) Deferred TG4

With the loss of Austin Gleeson and Conor Prunty among others to injury, Waterford are wounded and with an upcoming trip to Portugal on their minds this isn’t exactly the pick of the games even though a semi-final spot is on the line. Kilkenny, who require a point, to progress to the last four.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Division 2A

Carlow v Derry, Netwatch Cullen Park 1pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin)

Derry know a win here saves them from the drop but Carlow should be clinical enough to put them away and remain in the division.

Verdict: Carlow

Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park 1pm (P. Murphy, Carlow)

Down have hurt Kerry before and while Stephen Molumphy’s team’s recent form has been disappointing they can secure their semi-final clash.

Verdict: Kerry.

Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park 1pm (C. Mooney, Dublin)

This could very well turn out to be the divisional final but Offaly can save themselves a lot of hassle winning here and going straight through to the decider. Kildare only need a point but the home side to shade it.

Verdict: Offaly

Division 2B

Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny 1pm (B. Keon, Galway)

They have taken so many points off each other in recent years and it would be just like one of them, Donegal, to leapfrog the other into a semi-final spot.

Verdict: Donegal.

London v Meath, McGovern Park 1pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath)

Final place secured, Meath manager Seoirse Bulfin can exercise his squad here although London still have a hope of avoiding a relegation play-off.

Verdict: London

Sligo v Wicklow, Markievicz Park 1pm (A. McAleer, Donegal)

Sligo know their fate while Wicklow just need a point to seal a semi-final position.

Verdict: Wicklow

Very Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Cork, UPMC Nowlan Park 11.30am (J. Dermody)

Kilkenny have been ordinary thus far while Cork can boast a 100% record after three games. They have been goal hungry too and can claim the points in this curtain-raiser to the senior hurlers’ fixture on Noreside.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Division 1B

Down v Limerick, Liatroim Fontenoys 2pm (B. Nea)

Both teams have struggled thus far although Down have a win to their names and can make it two on home turf.

Verdict: Down

Lidl Ladies NFL

Division 1, Round 6

Meath v Waterford, Ballinlough 2pm

Waterford currently lie three points ahead of the All-Ireland champions in the table but they will be looking to round off their campaign with some substance.

Verdict: Meath

Mayo v Galway, Hastings Insurance McHale Park 2pm (G. Chapman)

Galway look primed to join Kerry in the Division 1 final and should be able to overcome their neighbours who have their fair share of difficulties this year.

Verdict: Galway.