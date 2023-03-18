Cork's hunger for goals just needs a finishing touch

Cork’s McGrath Cup opener has proven to be no outlier.

Pre-season bows four days into the New Year are supposed to be about blowing off the cobwebs and blooding a few newcomers.

Pre-season bows four days into the New Year are not supposed to inform or give clear indication how a team intends to play for the season ahead, a season that is still wiping the sleep from its eyes on January 4.

But at Páirc Uí Rinn on the first Wednesday of the New Year, John Cleary’s Cork displayed an appetite for hunting goals that has been replicated in their five League outings to date.

Yes, Kerry were understrength for that McGrath Cup opener. And yes, Kerry had next to nothing done coming into that game. But neither of these factors influenced a Cork approach that had clearly been worked on over the winter.

Be it with piercing runs through the centre from Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire, and Seán Powter, or a willingness by middle-third players to kick possession inside, Cork wanted goals. In the end, they mined five.

Fast forward to mid-March. Across the four divisions, Cork sit atop the goal scoring chart with 13 green flags. Next in line are Meath and Westmeath on 11.

Funny thing about Cork’s 13-goal total is that it should be much higher. Indeed, some of the green flags missed overshadow the green flags successfully manufactured.

Certainly, it is no coincidence that the two league games Cork came up short in are the two games where squander was at its most pronounced.

Watching back the 3-14 to 0-19 defeat to Meath, we counted six goal openings not taken. Half of this total arrived within the opening 17 minutes, symptomatic of Cork’s first-half failure to translate their majority possession share into more scores.

Seventeen minutes into the second half, Cork created a six-on-three overlap. But nothing came at the end of it as O’Callaghan and Powter both had their efforts kept out by ‘keeper Harry Hogan.

“Goals win games. They got three. We didn’t get any,” John Cleary said afterwards.

His post-match debrief following the 0-18 to 2-10 near-miss against the Dubs saw a regurgitation of the same frustrations.

“We had about five goal chances, and in fairness all this league we have been creating goal chances. But when you get them, you must convert a high proportion of them. We didn't. Ultimately, that is why we don't have the two points going home.”

Even when landing three away to Clare to keep hold of third spot in Division 2 the weekend before last, the Cork manager once again found himself lamenting opportunities not taken.

“We missed a penalty and maybe four goal chances. We are doing that every day. Someday it will come home big time to haunt us.”

Given their final two League outings are against defence-minded opposition, Louth and Derry, Cork’s goal conversion rate will have to be much higher than the 43% they managed in Ennis.

The flipside, of course, is the frequency and fervour at which they are carving open opposition defences and their variety in turning the key.

Pace down the flanks and through the centre is offered by half-backs Luke Fahy and Mattie Taylor, the midfield pair of Maguire and O’Callaghan, and centre-forward Powter, while the ever-increasing 30- and 40-metre passes kicked from halfway to locate inside targets have been led by some of those just mentioned, as well as Rory Maguire, Brian O’Driscoll, and Eoghan McSweeney.

The latter approach, though noticeably absent against Meath, has been a standout feature of recent displays. Case in point their opening goal against Dublin in Round 3.

The ever-improving Fahy cut out a Cormac Costello handpass deep in the Cork half, Steven Sherlock - far removed from his usual home - transferred possession to Taylor who then carried into the opposition half before delivering an over-the-top kickpass that took out Daire Newcombe and found Chris Óg Jones. He slipped McSweeney inside for the finish.

Equally encouraging is the spread of those finding the net. Eight different players, including both midfielders, half-back Taylor, and Conor Corbett off the bench, have raised at least one green flag this spring. Corner-back Maurice Shanley almost made the list too, his goal against Dublin ruled out for square ball.

Since the county’s relegation from the top tier in 2016, Cork have spent six seasons in Division 2. Their goal count across the previous five campaigns reads 4, 7, 8, 5, and 6 last year. They’ve already doubled their 2022 tally with two rounds to spare.

When Kevin Walsh joined the Cork backroom team last autumn, the expectation was that his influence would be most visibly seen in defence. What has instead transpired is that Cork have become one of the most incisive teams in the League. But as Cleary has been at pains to point out, their pulling of the trigger needs sharpening.

Mind you, not a bad work-on to require attention.