Weekend talking points: O'Rourke eyes Dubs, Kilkenny eye league

O’Rourke trying to rekindle Golden days against the Dubs

It may be a trivia question in time. Despite all Colm O’Rourke achieved as a player with Meath, few teachers can claim they taught Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Dylan Moran, which O’Rourke did during his time at St Patrick’s Classical School in Navan. Even fewer teachers still can say that a student they threw out of their geography class would one day interview them on his TV chat show.

When Tiernan got to ask O’Rourke some hard questions last month, the football chat inevitably turned towards Dublin. “Obviously we measure ourselves with Dublin,” said O’Rourke. “You measure if you’re good enough to play at Croke Park, and not just beat them. That is something I’d like to see coming back.”

O’Rourke has never made any secret of that ambition being one of the primary reasons he finally took the Meath job at 64. Even before he was officially ratified last July, O’Rourke outlined that motivation in the Meath Chronicle. “Ultimately, we have to beat Dublin,” he said. “That was the measurement of Meath when I was playing. And that hasn’t changed.”

O’Rourke knew full well what that was all about. On the day Meath finally launched their crusade under Seán Boylan in the 1986 Leinster final against the Dubs, O’Rourke’s three points from play were pivotal to the breakthrough. O’Rourke was on the winning Meath team on five championship occasions against Dublin, including the climax to the epic four-game saga in the 1991 Leinster championship.

O’Rourke is desperate for those days to return because they have become so rare, with Meath having recorded just one championship victory against their rivals in the last 22 years.

The two most recent Meath-Dublin Leinster finals – in 2019 and 2020 – delivered 16- and 21-point annihilations. When Meath lost to Dublin in the 2021 Leinster semi-final, it was their seventh defeat in succession to the Dubs, their longest run of losses in Meath’s championship history. That sequence was extended to eight after last year’s 13-point Leinster semi-final beating.

Before that breakthrough in the mid-1980s, Meath had also gone seven championship games against Dublin without a win between 1964 and 1986. But at least Meath drew a Leinster quarter-final with the Dubs in 1983, before Dublin went on to win the All-Ireland. And even towards the end of that drought, Meath were threatening a breakthrough against the Dubs.

But now? Is there any end in sight of this current losing streak? The hardest part for O’Rourke’s generation, and the Meath supporters in general, in watching the disintegration of such a storied rivalry is how a box-office fixture has long ceased to be a meaningful contest or attraction.

The last time Meath beat Dublin in a championship match ended up being a defining turning point for both counties. Meath hitting five goals past Stephen Cluxton in the 2010 Leinster semi-final changed Dublin football as much as it did Meath. Dublin turned into a machine. Meath fell into a wreck.

Meath have gradually been trying to put the pieces back together but anytime they have lined up together since that 2010 game, Dublin have rolled straight over Meath. Dublin’s aggregate winning margin in their last eight championship games against Meath is a staggering 92 points.

Some of those matches have seen Meath plummet to completely new depths; the 21-point whipping in the 2020 Leinster final set the record as Dublin’s biggest-ever win over Meath; the 0-4 Meath recorded in the 2019 Leinster final was Meath’s lowest score since 1932 when Dublin beat them in a Leinster preliminary round by 11 points.

Despite a perceived renaissance in Meath underage football, they have still struggled to crack Dublin at U-20 level. It is 12 years now since Meath managed to beat Dublin in that grade at U-21 or U-20. In last year’s Leinster U-20 semi-final, Dublin had seven points to spare over Meath.

Dublin’s dominance and Meath’s struggles have reduced the rivalry to a pale shadow of the technicoloured drama and excitement it transmitted for a quarter or a century between 1986-2010. Other historic rivalries in the GAA have also gone into serious decline but none have been reduced to such levels of inferiority as Dublin-Meath.

Meath’s struggles against Dublin have been inflated through their floggings being so public in the championship. As Meath oscillated up and down through the divisions, their league meetings with Dublin have been fleeting. When they last met in the league in 2020, Meath had already been relegated having lost their opening five matches. It was their first time meeting in Parnell Park in a decade.

When the sides square up again on Saturday afternoon, it will be the first Dublin-Meath league game in Navan for 35 years. The match is a sell-out. The reduced capacity for Páirc Tailteann compared to Croke Park is a factor but at least there is a buzz back again around the fixture, which is exactly what O’Rourke wanted.

During the first ten years of his playing career, O’Rourke lived through heavy Dublin oppression before he and Meath found a way to fight back against their neighbours and rivals. The terrain and challenge is different now but O’Rourke is determined to prove that Meath can prevail over Dublin again during his managerial tenure.

Kilkenny seek to follow a familiar path

In the Kilkenny People newspaper this week, Derek Lyng made no secret of Kilkenny’s ambitions for the rest of the league campaign — which isn’t really a secret considering Kilkenny’s relationship with the league over the last two decades.

“We want to try and win our next game to get into the knockout stages and go as far as we can,” said Lyng. “That’s our ambition. We would take a league semi-final right now, but we’ve a big test with Waterford first. It’s an ideal game for us.”

It is because Sunday’s clash with their southern neighbours is effectively a league quarter-final, with Kilkenny needing either a draw or a win to advance to the last four. Playing Westmeath in their opening Leinster round robin clash on April 22nd also grants Kilkenny more of a licence to go all out for the league than the other Munster sides already qualified, or still seeking to qualify, for the league semi-finals.

In any case, it’s just what Kilkenny do, and have always done since Brian Cody started taking the league seriously in the early part of the 2000s. Between 2002 and 2018, Kilkenny qualified for the semi-final or final in 13 of those years, with Cody’s sides winning nine titles in that period. Technically, Kilkenny would also have qualified for the league semi-finals in 2004 and 2010 but the top two teams in Division 1 went straight to the final in each of those two seasons.

Kilkenny haven’t reached a league final since their last title in 2018, but they shared the 2021 league title with Galway. There were no league semi-finals in 2020, while Kilkenny were beaten by Cork in last year’s semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In the league that nobody wants to win, or truthfully publicly declares that they do anyway, it can be taken as a given that Kilkenny certainly do. After his near two-decade stint spent with Cody as a player and selector, Lyng wouldn’t know any other way.

Monaghan trying to ease the need for last-minute heroics

When Dublin got relegated to Division 2 last March, it was no surprise that it came at the hands of the experts in league escapology, Monaghan. In the 75th minute, Jack McCarron did exactly as he had done a year earlier against Galway, displaying more ice in his veins to land a point at the death to preserve Monaghan’s eight-year residency in Division 1.

As well as ending Dublin’s 13-year run in the top Division, McCarron’s kick relegated Kildare as well. Monaghan went into the game bottom of the table, with the worst points difference of the eight teams. Yet when it comes to the final day of the league, Monaghan have never done things by halves.

During their last nine seasons in the top flight, Monaghan have stayed up on the final day in five of the previous eight years. They have made a mockery of leaving it too late. As late as possible is fine once Monaghan get the job done.

Similar to 2021 and 2022, Monaghan were relegated heading into injury-time in their last game against Donegal in 2016 before Colin Walshe landed the winning score in the 75th minute, relegating Cork in the process. Along with Kerry, no other current Division 1 team has been in the top flight longer than Monaghan. They are determined to continue that stay but this season could yet require Monaghan leaning on that last day Houdini experience once again.

Even if Monaghan beat Tyrone at home on Sunday, so many teams being so tightly positioned together means that Monaghan will still probably be scrambling for survival on the final day next weekend. Lose to Tyrone though, and that quest to stay in Division 1 will become a lot tougher again on the final day, especially with their scoring difference.

Yet if it comes to that once more, no side is better equipped to deal with that pressure than Monaghan.