McStay makes three changes for trip to Donegal

Mayo Manager Kevin McStay has made three changes from the team which defeated Roscommon for their trip to Ballybofey.
THREE CHANGES: Mayo make three changes for clash with Donegal. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 18:25
Fiona Halligan

Kevin McStay makes three changes to side for their Allianz league game against Donegal this Sunday (3:45pm) in Ballybofey. 

Colm Reape returns to between the sticks in place of Rory Byrne with Aidan O'Shea and Ryan O'Donoghue returning to the fold in place of Cillian O'Connor and Tommy Conroy.

The full back line sees Sam Callinan join Jack Coyne and David McBrien. Paddy Durcan captains the side and joins Conor Loftus and Stephen Coen in the half back line.

The inform midfield partnership of Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O'Connor continues. 

The half forward line of Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney and Jordan Flynn remains the same with Aidan O'Shea and Ryan O'Donoghue joining James Carr in the full forward line.

Diarmuid O'Connor will make his 100th appearance for Mayo on Sunday having played 56 championship games and 43 league games to date. O'Connor made his debut against Kildare in 2014 and has amassed 13-64 to date. 

Sean Hurson will officiate the game. The game is live on TG4.

MAYO: C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan, S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan (c), M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn, A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue

