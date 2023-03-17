O’Sullivan preaches caution before announcing Cork are back

Former Cork selector Ger O’Sullivan has warned supporters the team has yet to turn the corner.

While he accepts that John Cleary’s side has implemented a defensive system earlier than he had anticipated, O’Sullivan is worried that the fanbase now believes Cork are ready to contend for championship silverware.

Echoing the sentiments of Noel O’Leary earlier this week, 2010 All-Ireland winning selector O’Sullivan wants to see Cork secure what should be a Sam Maguire Cup spot via their league standing by claiming a place in the top half of Allianz Division 2.

With a superior score difference to Dublin, Cork could yet be promoted at their expense but would likely need to win their final two games against Louth and Derry and hope that Dublin drop points in the fixtures with Meath and Louth.

At the same time, Cork are not yet safe from relegation and O’Sullivan would be satisfied with consolidation of their Division 2 status for 2024. “I’d be a bit nervous that things could go wrong,” he says. “We can’t be over-confident.

“A lot of supporters think we’re there now and we have turned a corner as such. There is still a long road. On what I have seen, I would be very encouraged but you have to be careful not to declare Cork are back. Finishing third (Cork finished sixth in 2022) would be a sign of real progress.”

O’Sullivan is not a killjoy: he has been delighted by Cork's scoring feats – averaging 22 points per game, Cork are the top scorers across the four divisions – as he has been by performances like holding Kildare to 0-7 and Clare to 1-11 on the road.

“For the first time in a number of years, there are real signs of encouragement. It just seems to be more evident this year. I think our defence system is better than what it was. It just seems to be moving onto another level. Look, it takes time for these things to bed in.

“I knew Kevin Walsh of old when trying to arrange challenge matches and would have talked to him a good bit. He’s very clued-in in what he wants and to tell you the truth I didn’t expect things to improve so quickly with Kevin’s involvement, but John has a good backroom team around him. Still, you’d be a small bit cautious in saying we’re there. I don’t think we are.”

Even if Derry pick up the point they need against Clare on Sunday to be promoted, O’Sullivan believes their visit to Cork on Sunday week will be a worthwhile one for the hosts.

“Further signs of progress will be getting some sort of a result in Ardee this weekend and a real benchmark will be the last game against Derry. They will probably be up by the time that comes around but I have great admiration for Derry and what they have achieved over the last number of years. Playing them will be a great lead-in to the Munster Championship for Cork.”