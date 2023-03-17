'Give the man a chance to breathe' - judge Jarlath Burns on hurling in time, insists Liam Dunne

Munster’s hurling counties are not doing enough for the development of hurling, according to ex-Wexford senior manager Liam Dunne.

The 1996 All-Ireland winning defender believes Leinster is contributing more to the game than Munster by incorporating the likes of Galway and Antrim into their championships, the latest being the minor as was endorsed by Congress last month.

Dunne took exception to Dónal Óg Cusack’s comments about GAA president-elect Jarlath Burns on RTÉ’s “League Sunday” last weekend. The former Cork goalkeeper highlighted Burns had not mentioned hurling in interviews he did in and around his election to office.

Three-time All-Star Dunne says Cusack should be looking at his own county and province before criticising Burns.

“I think that was a very cheap shot,” he remarks. “Dónal Óg might think he’s talking on behalf of all hurling people. I’m as hurling man as much as he is all my life and he’s not representing me. Judge Jarlath Burns down the road but don’t start hitting off straight away because he hasn’t mentioned hurling. Give the man a chance to breathe.

“He (Cusack) was there talking about the director of hurling and needs to be played in more counties but who is taking the burden at the moment? Cork were backing the Galway minors to get into Leinster at Congress. Galway are coming into Leinster and the senior club championship too, but I don’t think too many in Cork would like it if Galway were to come into Munster every second year.

“I have a young fella (Jack) involved in the Wexford minors this year and they’re playing Kerry in the first round of Leinster. How ridiculous is that? You’ve got all your Munster teams and that shouldn’t be happening. Why can’t Cork help Kerry? It’s all being landed on Leinster. They are the only ones who seems to be helping anybody because the Leinster championship wasn’t deemed good enough.”

With his Wexford hat firmly on his head, Dunne wonders if Galway being in the Leinster MHC will be as good for Wexford as them. “We’ve won one Leinster minor title since ‘85. Will it improve Wexford having Galway in the Leinster minor championship? Will it help Dublin, Laois? Kilkenny will always survive. Somebody has to start taking a stand and say, ‘Hold on here, Munster. Why can’t you take Galway every second year?’” As Wexford head to Limerick this Sunday looking to avoid a third straight loss in Division 1, Group A and a fourth of the campaign, Dunne fears they are putting pressure on themselves to impress in the championship.

Manager Darragh Egan has mentioned they have put less emphasis on the league this season but Dunne is not so sure about that approach. “The one worry I have for them is they’re hedging all their bets on the championship and it’s a cushion saying, ‘We’re focusing on the championship’. We won our five games in the league last year, we have only beaten Westmeath this year.

“I’m hoping the injured lads get back. At the same time, we haven’t had enough players coming onto the panel. If you don’t have Liam Ryan, Matthew O’Hanlon, Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald firing on all cylinders we’re in trouble and at the moment they’re not able to do that because they’re either injured or coming back from it. They should be good enough to be the third team to come out of Leinster and I am hopeful but worried too.”

Dunne feels not enough has been done to develop Wexford players into senior hurlers these past six years. “When I took over the Wexford senior hurling team, football was the game. Lee Chin, Andrew Shore, Liam Óg McGovern were all playing football. I had to build a whole new team. The amount of lads I took in over five years and they all took different times to develop.

“After me, Rory O’Connor was the only player to make the championship team on a regular basis for five years. Darragh Egan came in last season and the problem is now we’re under pressure because we haven’t had fellas coming in.

“A lot of young fellas are being landed into it now but as we’ve moved away from the extra defender fellas have lost the art of how to defend properly and that was a problem when the floodgates opened against Clare recently. Will we get away with Diarmuid O’Keeffe being told to sit on the ‘D’ in the championship? I don’t think so.”