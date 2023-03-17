Classy Canavan carrying the family name lightly 

As the son of Peter Canavan, or 'God' as he's known in Tyrone, and the younger brother of Darragh Canavan, an All-Ireland winner two years ago, Ruairi Canavan has a lot to live up to.

The early indications are that the latest footballer to roll off the Canavan production line may actually have the potential to, whisper it quietly, trump them all.

Still U20, and the reigning EirGrid U20 Player of the Year after last year's All-Ireland triumph, Ruairi has already been introduced to senior activity and in his third appearance of this year's league, against Kerry last time out, scored two crucial points from frees.

A couple of his touches of class - like the dummy solo on Glen defender Ryan Dougan in the Ulster club championship last November - have already done the rounds on social media.

"It comes with it," said Canavan of the pressure accompanying the family name. "You just have to take it, it is what it is. I don't feel any real pressure. I know there would be ones looking out to see you going well, and some would like to see you doing poorly.

"Within our own house, there is no pressure from uncles or cousins. It was more growing up watching minor teams in our club win a championship and that would drive you on to practice harder and we'd work hard at our games."

The win over Kerry was vital for Tyrone after opening up their Division 1 campaign with three defeats from four outings. Two years earlier, Canavan was with his mates at Croke Park when Tyrone beat Kerry in an All-Ireland senior semi-final.

"It was probably the best game I've ever been at," he said at the launch of the 2023 EirGrid U20 championship. "The passion shown was class. I don't know if I knew I was going to be there at some stage myself in the future, but I definitely wanted to be there. The atmosphere, the buzz, I think everyone in Tyrone grows up wanting to be on the senior team for an occasion like that."

Tyrone celebrated their latest win over the Kingdom like it really meant something though they're far from out of the woods yet with huge Division 1 ties against Monaghan, on Sunday, and then Armagh to come.

"The next two games are massive," said Canavan. "You want to be playing football in Division 1 obviously. Hopefully we can harness that momentum that we have now and back it up. To get over the line against Kerry was a massive one but it won't mean much if we don't back it up in the next two games and stay in Division 1."