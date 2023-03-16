New York GAA welcome €500,000 Irish government grant for redevelopment of Gaelic Park

New York GAA Chairperson Joan Henchy has welcomed the announcement of a €500,000 Irish government grant supporting the redevelopment of Gaelic Park in the Bronx.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, in town for his second day of public engagements leading towards the St Patrick’s Day Parade up Fifth Avenue on Friday, confirmed the cash injection for the local County Board’s long awaited construction of a new permanent facility at a venue which has hosted Gaelic Games since 1926.

The funding is being made available through the Government's Emigrant Support Programme, and the Tánaiste made the announcement after meeting with representatives of the GAA in New York, led by Henchy.

“We are absolutely delighted with this news,” Henchy told the Irish Examiner.

“Gaelic Park is an integral hub for the Irish in New York not to mention those with an affinity for Ireland and our Gaelic Games.

“We want it to be a facility that makes everyone proud and the support of the Irish government is hugely appreciated, not just for the boost it provides to the construction of the building but also for the fact that they are supportive of what we have grown here for over 100 years.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Leitrim in a few weeks and we are especially looking toward to the time when the project is complete and we can enjoy our summer Sundays at the Park in the best way possible.”

The two floor, 1,100 square metres facility is expected to cost almost €6m with a third of that having already been provided by Croke Park. According to Henchy, this additional sum of money will help the project meet its projected completion date of March 2024.

The newly renovated Gaelic Park building will include a fully furbished function room, catering facilities, medical office, two development offices and downstairs changing rooms.

"The global GAA network is unique and it is something the Government is proud to be associated with,” remarked the Tánaiste after the announcement.

“The Government supports the GAA in its overseas work, including an annual grant to the Global Games Development Fund.

"We are delighted to be partnering again with the GAA on a flagship overseas project, one which will secure the place of Irish culture and heritage in New York.”

The President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, also welcomed the news for the County Board which first sent him to Croke Park as a delegate and ultimately a presidential nominee three years ago.

"Generations of Irish people have anchored their life in New York around the weekly pilgrimages to 'The Park'; to see and play matches, to maintain a link with home and to make friends, find work and build up contacts that allow them to make the most of the opportunity of living in New York,” he was quoted as saying in a joint statement from the Irish Government and the GAA.

"As a member of the Diaspora, I can speak with confidence when I say that the GAA clubs that make up World GAA are mirror images of the clubs who cater for communities throughout the island of Ireland, and aside from the promotion of our national games, these clubs are an invaluable support structure for the Diaspora and allow thousands of people make a home from home as they live, work and study abroad.

"This generous support will enable Gaelic Park to provide a state-of-the-art facility that ensures that it remains the epicentre for Irish culture and heritage for generations to come.”