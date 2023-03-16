Measuring (accurately) the most thankless job in the GAA

Glenn Ryan, Jack O’Connor, Andy Moran, Paddy Carr. Managers smarting from the taste of defeat.

Mickey Harte, Rory Gallagher, John Cleary, Oisin McConville. Managers enjoying the afterglow of wins and the surge of the rising tide.

Quick maths. Four good managers, four bad ones.

Terraces, cars, WhatsApp groups, (dressing rooms even), will have been bubbling of late with harsh critiques of the 'bad' managers. Many questions and definitive declarations that their reign has been a failure or, at best, is on the wane with their powers.

Until next weekend, off course. Perspective, long-term outlooks and defeated, sports fans – never will the three meet in the Venn Diagram.

Rory McIlroy. A bad The Players' Championship where he missed the cut came in the wake of some fine, winning form. Currently operating at even par or just below?

What would GAA managers give for such objective judgement five games into a season. Five games with a multitude of variables outside their control - weather, injuries, illness, opposition, refereeing decisions among many others.

The manager suffer the opprobrium of rabid local supporters. When they bump into them on their commute to work this week, at work, in the coffee shop and on the school run. Knowing glances...

When approached regarding potential involvement with inter county teams the absence of a logical metric of success has been one deterrent for me.

1.1 trillion megabytes of data are created across the globe each day. The GAA has played its small part in adding to this. The output of GAA analysts may not be for everyone. Many will question its value but its existence cannot be ignored.

The correct use delivers data-informed, not data-driven, analysis. As always, nuance and common sense.

The challenge for our ever-evolving volume of GAA analysts? Create GAA 'par' for each team/manager and provide objective ranking of the performance of each.

The alternative is we continue to judge managers and teams based on recent results and wildly oscillating subjective opinions.

Fifteen or twenty years ago, we could never have envisaged some of the analytics readily now available on our amateur players and teams.

This analysis knowledge is nowhere near some of the cutting-edge practitioners creating an industry in our games, but I will proffer some possible inputs that they can employ to provide a more accurate assessment and benchmark.

The Technical

Derek McNamara of reactrugby.com has an outstanding system of grading each skill instance a player performs in games from 1-5. Its use in GAA is no doubt imminent. A hand pass to the floor = 1, a handpass six inches behind a support runner = 3, a beautiful handpass six inches in front of a support runner that allows them build momentum = 5.

Apply this to the core skills performed by each player, in each game to see how the manager (and his/her backroom team) are improving the technical skills of the county’s players. Grade each of the following 1-5: Handling, hand-passing, kicking, tackling, shooting. Communicate the baseline and show us where the needle has moved to.

The Tactical

No terrace in the country hasn't heard the “Will you let the effing thing in" already this spring. The tactical element of the game is not quite as simple as long balls versus intricate hand-passing moves or long raking kickouts versus short, popped dinks to a corner back. The outcome and/or productivity of each possession is being measured by many. Use it.

Some variables we can look at to determine the absurdity or genius of a manager's tactics

- Shots per kick-out: How many shots at goal did we get from our kickouts?;

- Transition Time: How many seconds did it take from gaining possession inside our 45 to enter the opposition scoring zone?

- xG: Oft derided in soccer. A measure of how many goals a team should have scored given the quality f chances created. Adopt and tweak to suit GAA. Changes in expected goals and points both for and against will give an insightful picture on the quality of coaching taking place between Monday and Friday.

- Impact of substitutions: Who, when and who for. Always a hot topic. With the information now being collated our analysts can put a number on the impact of in game changes.

- Quality of Opposition: Each opponent also have their par. This measure of current ranking of opposition must be factored into any measurement of a team’s performance. Division 4 teams will have a lot more difficulty nailing their technical and tactical pieces against top-tier opposition in their provincial championship.

The first two buckets of technical and tactical progress can be assessed, externally, for fullness (or fill speed) from the action between the lines each week. The remaining two buckets are primarily only assessable internally. That said, for county boards they are important. And, the ambiguity to the outsider gives us plenty of room for nonsense chat and conjecture.

The Physical.

Numerous objective measures available. Agree the measure, agree the test. Repeat. Aerobic, anaerobic and acceleration capacities measured before, during and at the end of each season.

Soft tissue injuries: People are paid to limit their occurrence. They have a financial and performance cost for the county. What is the trend? These can probably be assessed across squads from underage right the way through.

Some nuance needed with targets. The lifecycle of a squad/player turnover. Decide if we judge the manager (and again, his appointed backroom team e.g. S&C Coaches) on absolute improvements or relative improvements.

The Soft

In business or sport very few successful managers will achieve, sustainable, success without reasonable soft skills. The key soft skills of the GAA manager are sometimes intangible - they are definitely more difficult to quantify but they can be quantified.

How happy are supporters? How happy are sponsors with their investment? Are club managers content with their lot? We are all familiar with the surveys and feedback most businesses now request from us. Furthermore, what are home attendances and season ticket sales? Adherence to the named 15, there is a balance between enjoying the speculation of a late team change versus week-on-week ignorance of named 15 knowing a pot of ink will need to be applied to Sunday’s programme to grasp all the usual late changes.

Are coaches within the county being encouraged to leverage and learn from the best practice of the flagship team? How many have had the opportunity to shadow/attend sessions and how often?

Personal Development of Players: Developing the player is implied. Helping develop the person is wise. The GAA should pride itself on what it does to enrich our communities by facilitating the development of our people. The GPA provides numerous avenues for players to maximise their potential off the pitch. How many of a county’s players are engaged in this? Aim for the sky. As the game's figurehead in each county, the manager should be invested in developing his players as people.

Players: The players should not pick the manager. The players should not have the ultimate say on the future of the manager. In a sport without a transfer market where you can’t change the players is it wise to at least gauge players' opinion on the progress of a regime they volunteer 20+ hours to each week? Yes, in a structured, fair, and transparent way. Everybody wants the same thing. Enjoyment and progress.

Finally... the Cost.

The big, massive elephant in the room. Each inter0county setup will have a varying cost to allow it to run. There will be the published cost that appears in the accounts and there will be the actual cost. Many county boards may even decide on their managers based on this actual cost.

Many managers will identify key skills or services that will help them maximise the potential of the squad, but the budget does not allow them the resources to acquire this. Meanwhile, their rivals' budget may have allowed them to add these services or skills. It is not a level playing field.

Speculation for accumulation has worked for some in the last decade. Wise investments have been successful also. One consistent theme - Pay peanuts, shoot over par.