Síofra O’Shea named player of the month

KERRY captain Síofra O’Shea has been named the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February.
The Southern Gaels forward, 21, has been in magnificent form for the Kerry to date this season, with the Kingdom already through to the Lidl National League Division 1 Final at Croke Park on Saturday April 15.
Kerry have won all five of their top-flight matches, having gained promotion to Division 1 after claiming the 2022 Lidl National League Division 2 crown.
In the win against Donegal, O’Shea chipped in with 1-1 before following up with a haul of 1-2 as Kerry produced an impressive display to see off Dublin.
And she again shone as Kerry gained some revenge for the 2022 All-Ireland defeat with a 1-18 to 0-9 win over Meath.
Kerry play Cork on St Patrick’s Day at Páirc Uí Rinn (TG4, 4pm).