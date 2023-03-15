Síofra O’Shea named player of the month

The Southern Gaels forward, 21, has been in magnificent form for the Kerry to date this season
Síofra O’Shea named player of the month

15 March 2023; Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February 2023 at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin. Síofra was in sparkling form for Kerry during the month of February, as victories over Donegal, Dublin and Meath secured a Lidl National League Division 1 Final slot for the Kingdom. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 15:44

KERRY captain Síofra O’Shea has been named the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February.

The Southern Gaels forward, 21, has been in magnificent form for the Kerry to date this season, with the Kingdom already through to the Lidl National League Division 1 Final at Croke Park on Saturday April 15.

Kerry have won all five of their top-flight matches, having gained promotion to Division 1 after claiming the 2022 Lidl National League Division 2 crown.

In the win against Donegal, O’Shea chipped in with 1-1 before following up with a haul of 1-2 as Kerry produced an impressive display to see off Dublin.

And she again shone as Kerry gained some revenge for the 2022 All-Ireland defeat with a 1-18 to 0-9 win over Meath.

Kerry play Cork on St Patrick’s Day at Páirc Uí Rinn (TG4, 4pm). 

More in this section

St Colman's ease past Gaelcholàiste Mhuire in O'Callaghan Cup final St Colman's ease past Gaelcholàiste Mhuire in O'Callaghan Cup final
Launch of EirGrid GAA Football U20 Championship 2023 'Every single team he had, he got the very most out of them' - Tomás Ó Sé on Liam Kearns
Launch of EirGrid GAA Football U20 Championship 2023 Tomas O Se: GAA calendar is "insane" 
<p>Gaelic Football Podcast: Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan, Jim McGuinness and James Horan</p>

The Gaelic Football Show: How to make an All-Ireland winning team and how to beat Kerry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd