‘There is very little between some of these divisions’ - Leitrim’s Sam Maguire ambition

Thanks to the provincial football championship draw Leitrim suddenly have a realistic route to the Connacht final. First things first, do they really want to get there?

After all, it would mean they would not compete in the Tailteann Cup. When advocating for Championship reformatting ‘Proposal B’ in 2021, Leitrim secretary Declan Bohan said players left the field in despair after their 24-point loss versus Mayo in that year’s Connacht semi-final. Even family members weren’t interested in attending.

That was the very top against the bottom. Does the same gap exist in the middle? For Keith Beirne, it is not even in question. New York, Leitrim, Sligo and London are all on the same side of the draw. The Leitrim star is determined to ensure his county are the ones who compete in the Sam Maguire championship.

“There is very little between some of these divisions,” he stresses. “We played Fermanagh in a challenge; they are possibly going to get out of Division 3 and we drew with them. We played Antrim and I think we could have possibly beaten them by a point there in January so there is very little.

“If we did get to a Connacht final and put in a good show, you never know how that goes. And then you are looking at being seeded as two, so you could be playing a Division 2 team that has struggled throughout the year. You get a bit of a result there and you travel into the next weekend with a bounce and a home draw.

“Obviously, there is a possibility you could be playing one of the top seeds in the country which would be a difficult day out but you definitely have opportunities there to create a big effect for Leitrim, get results and set your stall out for the next few years.”

Connacht has three Division 1 teams on one side of the draw and Beirne, who was picked at corner forward on the Tailteann Cup Champion 15 in 2022, has paid no heed to the debate about whether it should be seeded in the years ahead.

“It is an advantage for us in the sense that we are not facing a Division 1 team before we get to a Connacht final. Sport is tricky,” he says.

“It is not our fault that Leinster and every other place is different. It is exciting for us. We just try and ignore it, there is no point getting hung up on what other people think, we just need to go about our business and get to that Connacht final. And if we get to it, all going well, put in a good performance and see where that takes us.

It is a huge opportunity and it is something we find since we got the draw has created a lot of excitement around. Sligo would be the same, New York and London would be the same but for us it is a huge advantage.”

Before that, Leitrim are still in the hunt for promotion in Division 4 with fixtures against Laois and Sligo still to come. Then in just over three weeks they are set for a trip stateside to face New York in the Connacht championship opener. Beirne kicked 0-7 in their 2018 meeting when they escaped with a one-point win after extra-time.

He still remembers the regular trips for training at an Astro pitch in Ballyhaunis in preparation for that tie.

“Hopefully if we do get promotion, you are looking at a league final and then you are travelling that week out to New York. So you are losing that whole preparation for the surface and the surface is a huge difference. I know from playing the FBD games in the dome it is a completely different ball game, there are so many different aspects to it.”

Before, during and after.

Already the word is that former Kerry footballer Gavin O’Brien is training with the New York squad. Andy Moran’s men are still unsure of who else they will take on, but they know they will face a stiff challenge.

“The whole dynamic of New York is just crazy. There’s the whole dynamic of the Bronx, travelling out there, the long flight. Six or seven thousand Leitrim fans flying over, there are fans flying from other countries because it’s the only chance they get to meet everyone and then there’s that whole game.

“New York haven’t won there but they are going to beat someone, we are hearing already so many rumours that they are giving this player money to go out and that player money to go out this big name is out there that big name is out there.”

That is the plan for 2023. Make history and reach their first provincial final in 23 years. That starts with avoiding unwanted history at Gaelic Park.

“They are eventually going to get someone someday. You just have to hope it’s not you.”

