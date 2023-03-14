St Colman's ease past Gaelcholàiste Mhuire in O'Callaghan Cup final

O'Callaghan Cup Final

St Colman’s College Fermoy 1-24 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh 1-10

St Colman’s College were celebrating at MTU today (Tuesday) as they bridged a 12-year gap since they last claimed the O’Callaghan Cup (Cork PPS SAHC final). A dominant display saw the defeated Dr Harty Cup quarter-finalists see off the challenge of Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh.

Nine different scorers contributed, with the dead-ball striking of Jamie Magner (0-11 overall) significant.

The winners showed their intent from the off when captain Michael O’Driscoll pointed from the first piece of action. And when Brendan Lehane had the sliotar in the net following good approach play from Ryan Murray and Seán O’Donoghue, they were 1-1 up after a couple of minutes.

Ciarán Mac Uidhir burst forward to open the scoring for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh, and a couple of frees from Ross Ó Suilleabháin left them trailing 1-5 to 0-3 after quarter of an hour.

Despite playing into a cross wind, St Colman’s kept the momentum going to stretch the gap to eight points. The endeavour of Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh was rewarded with three quick-fire points from play courtesy of Lucas Ó Siocháin, Ross Ó Suilleabháin and DJ Ó Cofaigh, the game now a five point margin.

However, some excellent scores from Lehane, wing-back Oisín Fitzgerald and Liam Óg Hegarty left St Colman’s College 1-11 to 0-8 up at the break.

Their supremacy continued after the restart with Magner splitting the posts three times from placed balls, while there was a point from play from Seán O’Donoghue to extend their advantage to 1-15 to 0-10.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh responded when a shot from Seán Pól Cuc was repelled by ‘keeper Shane Coughlan, but Ó Cofaigh hit the rebound to the net at the three-quarter mark.

St Colman’s didn’t panic. Not alone did they raise the next nine white flags from six different scorers - including one from substitute Roan O’Riordan who registered with his first touch but had to go off injured a few minutes later - they also profited from solid defending.

Scorers for St Colman’s College: J Magner 0-11 (7 f), B Lehane 1-2, M O’Driscoll 0-3, L Foley and L Óg Hegarty 0-2 each, R O’Connell, O Fitzgerald, S O’Donoghue and R O’Riordan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: R Ó Suilleabháin 0-6 (5 f), DJ Ó Cofaigh 1-1, E Ó Suilleabháin, C Mac Uidhir and L Ó Siocháin 0-1 each.

St Colman’s College: S Coughlan (Fermoy); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), D Cashman (Bride Rovers), D Barry (Bride Rovers); O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s), C Hazelwood (Bride Rovers); R Murray (Watergrasshill), R O’Connell (Bride Rovers); L Foley (Watergrasshill), B Lehane (Watergrasshill), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill, Capt); S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s), J Magner (Killavullen), L Óg Hegarty (Kilworth).

Sub: C O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for R Murray (half-time), R O’Riordan (Kilworth) for S O’Donoghue (47), E Flynn (Ballygiblin) for R O’Riordan (52 inj), J Ahern (Bride Rovers) for L Foley (55), R O’Callaghan (Bride Rovers) for L Óg Hegarty (57).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh: J Ó Gabhláin (Glen Rovers); P Hosford (Na Piarsaigh), S Ó Scannláin (Na Piarsaigh, Capt), K Ó Gealbháin (Na Piarsaigh); E Ó Suilleabháin (Glen Rovers), C Mac Uidhir (Glen Rovers), L Ó Maoileoin (Mayfield); L Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), J Ó hÉigeartaigh (Whitechurch); M Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), R O’Suilleabháin (Na Piarsaigh), C Ó Riagáin (Sarsfields); DJ Ó Cofaigh (Na Piarsaigh), J Ó Ciarubháin (Glen Rovers), S P Cúc (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: E Ó Cróinín (Na Piarsaigh) for K Ó Gealbháin (45), J Ó Suilleabháin (Na Piarsaigh) for S P Cúc (55 inj).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).