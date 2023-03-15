'Every single team he had, he got the very most out of them' - Tomás Ó Sé on Liam Kearns

Tomas Ó Sé played under Liam Kearns - with Munster - and against his teams too, as well as coming mightily close last year to taking the Offaly senior manager's job which his fellow Kerry man eventually got.

What Ó Sé, nor any other Kerry player, ever did, however, was play for a Kerry team managed by the Tralee man whose face never quite seemed to fit when it came to the hiring of senior Kingdom managers.

It is a head scratcher for sure because Kearns' solid work with Limerick, Tipperary, Laois and most recently Offaly across the last 20 years or so marked him out as one of the most influential managers of his era.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Ó Sé isn't sure why Kearns, who passed away unexpectedly last weekend, never got a decent run at the Kerry job and wonders if 2004 may have had anything to do with it. Kearns' Limerick drew with Kerry in that year's Munster final, Ó Sé's big brother Darragh memorably pulling down a ball from over his own crossbar to deny the Shannonsiders a late winner from a free. Limerick were well ahead in the replay at one stage too before slipping to defeat.

"I don't know, the politics of Kerry football are complicated enough, I don't know," shrugged Ó Sé. "Was it that he was based away? I'm not sure. I'd say had he won with Limerick it would have been very hard to overlook him. And they were very, very close. But he was based up the country, he was working up the country. I'm not sure if that makes any difference nowadays - Kerry have a coach who is travelling from Tyrone. I don't actually know why he was overlooked but he certainly had the qualities.

"You saw the rugby lads there last weekend and the hardest thing is to get a team to show up and actually perform at three o'clock on a Sunday, or whenever you need to perform, and he had that ability.

"Every single team he had, he got the very most out of them. And he kept them together. Yeah, his name was bandied about every time (a Kerry vacancy arose). Was it taken serious? I don't know. I don't know how seriously it was taken within the county in terms of county board level."

If things had worked out only slightly differently, Ó Sé would have taken on the Offaly job himself. The schoolteacher was poised to step up from the role of coach to manager when John Maughan left last year but a change in work circumstances prompted him to pull out. He was later confirmed as the Kerry U-20 manager.

"Basically I was going to go at it in Offaly," confirmed Ó Sé at the launch of the EirGrid 2023 All-Ireland U-20 championship. "But another opportunity then came up for work and I took it. I know now I made the right decision. It's hectic, even with the U-20s and travelling. There was longer travelling to Offaly and I think an inter-county job in terms of the organising of it, I'm not sure would I have the full experience of running an inter-county team."

For all of those reasons, Ó Sé hasn't any particular grá to manage an inter-county senior team anytime soon. Offaly may sound him out again about becoming Kearns' long-term replacement - Martin Murphy has taken over the Faithful on an interim basis - but Ó Sé said he wouldn't be interested.

"I couldn't take an inter-county senior job right now, not a hope," he said. Where I'm living... look, I'm not going to get the Cork job. I'm not going to take the Cork job either! So you're going to be travelling. I wouldn't be able to do it."

As for managing Kerry at some stage, he shook his head.

"I wouldn't even have the right to think about it," said the former wing-back. "You'd always dream of playing for Kerry or whatnot, you'd dream stupid dreams all the time, but in no way would I ever have given any serious thoughts to that. There isn't a plan there, there isn't. I'm just trying to do what I'm doing at the moment and to see where it takes the Kerry U-20s."

Landing a first EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 title since 2008 would raise Ó Sé's stock considerably. He admitted that gap 'would have to be...a bit of a concern' within the county and acknowledged that his principal job is to end the drought, as opposed to developing players for the senior setup.

"Your job is to win an All-Ireland, like," he said.