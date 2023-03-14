Tomas O Se: GAA calendar is "insane" 

Kerry U-20 manager Tomas O Se reckons the current GAA calendar is 'insane' and that the EirGrid U-20 championship in particular has been shown 'a lack of respect'.

The five-time All-Ireland senior medallist will manage the Kingdom U-20s for the first time against Tipperary or Clare in the Munster championship next month.

He said that with players attending universities in Dublin, Limerick and Cork, and others preparing for their Leaving Cert exams, along with the impact of college competitions and the Sigerson Cup, young players are 'under pressure' to meet all their commitments.

O Se, who coached the Offaly senior footballers last year, suggested that the Sigerson Cup, for starters, should be moved to a pre-Christmas slot and raised a broad concern that if things don't change then 'it'll be the weaker teams, or whoever doesn't have the loudest voice, that will suffer'.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 football championship, O Se outlined his issues with the present timings of competitions.

"We're an organisation that throws out (talk) the odd time about mental wellbeing and all that - lads are under pressure and you can see it and they're travelling and they're leaving colleges at four o'clock in the evening and they're getting back at half 11 at night," said O Se.

"I can personally say it's not that we're having long sessions or anything, but it's hard on them, so I do think you could (change things). There's a few things that I think could be done a lot better.

"I'd always say there's too much competitions in the GAA, the calendar year is absolutely insane. I think there's an attitude towards the U-20s of 'Ah look, that's fine there'. There's no backdoor, although you do have in Leinster, there's a league in Leinster, and every other championship is knockout.

"If Kerry went all the way, it would be over in five weeks. I don't know, I think there's a lack of respect shown. And it's a great competition, it's the one competition that...like, you compare minor with U-20s, there's more U-20s that make the senior grade that minors will. I just think they could do it a lot, lot better."

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke fumed recently about the impact of the Sigerson Cup after a number of his Royal County players picked up what he termed overload injuries. O Se has experience of the third level competition too having worked in Billy Morgan's UCC backroom.

"I think the Sigerson by right definitely deserves its own window and is a brilliant competition and is actually a better gauge for senior football than 20s is," said O Se.

"When it was U-21s, it was probably closer to Sigerson than U-20s is now. For inter-county managements, the Sigerson is a vital competition I think. you'd have to look at putting it before Christmas I think, or putting some of it before Christmas.

"Jesus, the whole thing is condensed and then they put the longest Sigerson ever with backdoors and what not in there. It's too long, there's too many competitions in the whole year and fellas are getting cranky and cranky and it'll be the weaker teams, or whoever doesn't have the loudest voice, that will suffer as a result."