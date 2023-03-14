2022 Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin set for AFLW move

Donegal star and 2022 TG4 senior Players' Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin is set for a move to AFLW side Gold Coast Suns.

The Irish Examiner understands the Queensland side were one of several clubs interested McLaughlin. The midfielder collected her first All-Star in November. A multi-sport talent, the Donegal women previously played for Newcastle United and Sunderland in the Women's Super League.

The signing means it is the second year in a row that the Player of the Year will move to Australia after Vikki Wall joined North Melbourne last season. Wall has since confirmed she will be available for Meath’s three-in-a-row pursuit this summer.

The AFLW Sign and Trade period runs until March 20 and there are several Irish players expected to make the move. Kerry’s Paris McCarthy, Mayo’s Dayna Finn and Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne are all set to join the growing number Down Under.

McCarthy is on the verge of joining expansion side Sydney Swans while Brisbane Lions have confirmed Dunne’s signature for the 2023 and 2024 season.

“Jen is someone who we are eager to bring onboard for all her team success so early in her career,” said Lions Head Coach, Craig Starcevich.

“She is incredibly athletic; her physicality and decision making are something we think will transfer to AFL beautifully and we can’t wait to get working with her.

“Coming from Ireland we know it will be an adjustment for her, but we think she’s really well placed with someone like Orla who has been in her shoes, to help through the transition.”

Meanwhile, it is understood Finn will link up with Carlton where she will be joined by another Irish player in Laois’s Erone Fitzpatrick. The talented forward kicked three points to help her county to the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship last July.

In the early days of Irish recruitment, several players were assisted in moving to the AFLW by the CrossCoders agency. In December they released a statement confirming their operation was coming to an end.

Increasingly, Irish players have been working with Talent ID and skills coach Mike Currane of the AFLW Ireland social media page. Currane worked with all five new signings in 2022.

The 2023 season is expected to begin in August but has not yet been confirmed as the AFL and AFLW are in discussions about combining a Collective Bargaining Agreement.