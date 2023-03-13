Austin Gleeson and Conor Prunty doubtful for Waterford's Munster opener

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson and Conor Prunty will be sidelined for at least four weeks and risk missing the Munster SHC opening round game against Limerick on April 23.

Davy Fitzgerald faces a major selection headache in the coming weeks as the hamstring injuries the pair picked up in Saturday’s Division 1, Group B defeat to Waterford in Thurles are set to make them unavailable for full training until the middle of next month at the earliest.

Waterford need a win against Kilkenny in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday to advance to the semi-finals at the expense of Derek Lyng’s side. However, as well as Gleeson and Prunty, they will be without Conor Gleeson, Mikey Kiely, Darragh Lyons and Shane McNulty, who came off as a temporary substitute at the weekend but didn’t return to the action.

Jamie Barron is also suspended for the game in Kilkenny after he was sent off for an off-the-ball incident involving Conor Stakelum. Davy Fitzgerald had also indicated the red card was justified and it would appear Waterford will not contest the sanction.

Austin Gleeson played less than 30 minutes of the game in FBD Semple Stadium before being substituted, while full-back Prunty was replaced at half-time. Their injuries come at a bad time for the group as they head out to Portugal next Tuesday to finetune their championship preparations.

Meanwhile, Tipperary manager Liam Cahill is awaiting word on the severity of Seamus Callanan’s knee injury. The 2019 hurler of the year appeared to hyperextend his knee contesting a ball. While he attempted to carry on after receiving treatment, he broke down again and was replaced by Mark Kehoe.

“Seamie kind of yanked his knee – I thought ‘twas a slap on the knee-cap from where I was standing but no, it was a twist or a jerk of the knee,” said Cahill. Saturday was Callanan’s second start for Tipperary since July 2021 after a finger injury ruled him out last season.

Cahill is already without Paddy Cadell (ankle) and Ger Browne (knee) for the season. Barry Heffernan and Craig Morgan (both knee) may struggle to see any action, while Cathal Barrett (shoulder) and Niall O’Meara (groin) are facing a race to be fit for the provincial championship.

Elsewhere, Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty is expected to be fit for selection against Wexford after a slight ankle issue ruled him out of Sunday’s Division 1, Group A win over Westmeath. Captain Declan Hannon is fit but wasn’t part of the panel in Mullingar.