Noel O’Leary: John Cleary should have been given Cork job sooner

If Noel O’Leary had his way, John Cleary would have been Cork manager a long time ago, 10 years ago to be precise when Conor Counihan stepped aside.

Not yet 32, O’Leary was among the exodus of All-Ireland winners a few months after their trusted manager bid adieu. Whether it was a brain or brawn drain, Cork lost too much that winter as Brian Cuthbert was favoured ahead of Cleary.

Better Cleary was eventually appointed than not at all, O’Leary says, but he stresses the Castlehaven man must now be given time to bed down his philosophies. “Personally, I would have felt that he should have been there a lot sooner but sure that's water under the bridge.

“Look, the guy is doing a great job. But, at the same time, you've to crawl before you can walk and he has a job to build a foundation there and to really make them into a team that can challenge in the next couple of years.

“While he is doing a great job, we shouldn't get carried away with the thing either. Unless things go very right for them, I can't see them competing with the top four or five this year. I hope I'm proven wrong but certainly next year yeah, I would be expecting it.”

O’Leary points to the importance of a figurehead in Cork football. “There’s no excuse for what has happened over the last 10 or 12 years. Touching on the man (Cleary) that’s there now, a lot of it is about who the number one is, really.

“The guys who have been there over the last 10 years really have all put in a huge amount of work. But I just always felt that John Cleary was the man to bring it that extra step.”

O’Leary readily admits it’s a regret of his that his inter-county career ended that year. “I suppose you kind of have to respect a new management team that comes in like that. They had different ideas. I would say if they could have gone over old ground, they would have changed a few things.

“Certainly, some few of us could have added a bit there. We were that bit young retiring. I just feel, especially with a new management, if they have different ideas it kind of reignites the thing, you have to adapt and adjust. That kind of gets you going again, freshens your way of thinking.

“There’s no denying it, certainly for a few of us there were definitely another couple of years in us, but look, it is what it is and that’s just the way it went.”

In his 11 years of playing senior championship football with Cork, schools from the county won four Corn Uí Mhuirís. They’ve won none since and it’s a worry for the Cill na Martra man.

“I think Cork have fallen well behind in that regard. To be fair, Clonakilty and Rochestown College made a bit of a drive but I think at schools level there needs to be a lot more work done there, just the quality of football.

“For players going into county at minor level, I think they're well-conditioned going through those (school) games. Great football games. You've more mature guys playing and for Kerry that has been a huge advantage with St Brendan's being very successful at that level over the last few years. That is certainly an aspect where I think Cork need to look at.”

O'Leary expressed shock at the death of Liam Kearns, whose Limerick side he made his SFC debut against in the 2003 Munster quarter-final, a game Cork lost by 10 points. “I'd like to send my condolences to the family. I knew Liam a long time and I suppose I had the misfortune of my first championship game coming up against Limerick at the time.

“What you'd have to say about Liam Kearns is that his preparation with every team that he was involved with, he was very professional and that Limerick team at the time, as we all remember, were as good as what was out there. They just happened to come up that bit short in those Munster finals against Kerry. But he was just an exceptional manager and he'll be an absolutely huge loss in GAA circles."

* Noel O’Leary - Laochra Gael televises on TG4 at 9.30pm this Thursday.