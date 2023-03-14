Rising expectations on Leeside of ending silverware drought

Seeing as this is Cork’s best start to a top-flight league campaign in 18 years, it’s difficult not to wag a tongue or two.

Following on from last year’s final appearance, there would appear to be a new attitude taken to a competition that has hardly been cherished in the county.

There were the strike-related walkovers and landslide defeats of 2008 and ‘09 and relegation from Division 1A in 2013. From 2006 to 2021, excluding 2014 when they were in the lower Division 1B, Cork have won 34 of 76 top-flight round games, a sad return of 44.7%. In those 15 seasons, just six times had they finished above the bottom three.

Eight wins in their last nine rounds, four of them coming in Kieran Kingston’s last year in charge, indicates a change. And while his successor Pat Ryan is expressing concerns about slow starts, he is at the same time doing his best to quell the hype. His calm demeanour at the end of the opening round win over Limerick contrasted to the delight among some members of his management team.

Try as he might to redirect attention to a room for improvement, it’s difficult to mask just how impressive Cork have been in finishing games. Their trend of resounding finishes goes back to the Munster Senior Hurling League, of course, and that last-gasp victory in the final over Tipperary. Of their seven victories thus far this season, they have outscored their opponents in the second half on five occasions, the odd games out being the pre-season game against Limerick and Division 1, Group A victory over Westmeath.

Averaging over two goals per game, 10 of their 15 goals have come after the interval. Four of their total goals have come from substitutes but the 4-13 that has come from the bench represents less than 15% of their aggregate scoring tally, which, notwithstanding replacement Cormac Beausang’s goal against Wexford on Sunday, might indicate Ryan is getting more from his starters in the closing stages.

To win as they have done so in spite of trailing to Wexford up to the 72nd minute, the 76th to Limerick and the 69th to Tipperary can’t but bolster morale as the entire group pursues a first piece of national silverware.