Meath's evergreen Mickey Burke enjoying the game more than ever

Mickey Burke insists age really is just a number for him in his 20th season of inter-county activity with Meath.

The former Meath footballer is still going strong with the Royal County hurlers and closing in on Allianz League promotion.

Seoirse Bulfin's side are guaranteed a Division 2B final spot regardless of what happens in their final group game against London on Sunday.

That's a game Burke is hoping to start as he continues to look to the future despite turning 38 later this year.

He first played Championship hurling for Meath way back in 2004 and made his summer bow for Sean Boylan's footballers the following year.

"I think I've played my best sport in my 30s," said Burke. "That's just my opinion, other people might think differently but physically I feel great. Maybe you mightn't have the speed or the athleticism that you did when you were a bit younger but your mind and tactical awareness, your experience of playing in big games, they're all huge positives to have.

"I got Meath Footballer of the Year when I was 33 or 34, I'm still playing now at 37. I think people when they're looking at inter-county players are quite ageist at times.

"If you play a great game when you're 37, everyone is saying you're the best thing since sliced bread but if you have a bit of a stinker, or if you have a hard day, then it's 'Oh, his legs are gone' or 'He's finished'."

Renowned for his physical fitness, powerful Longwood man Burke says the important thing is that he's still hitting all his vital markers in training.

"I never looked fast," he smiled. "Joey or Eamonn Wallace, or Jack McCaffrey in Dublin, or any of the speedy players in hurling, the Shane O'Donnells, they look quick. I don't look quick. But my speed hasn't gone down much. I can still cover the distance.

"Of course I'm sore after games - I'm not the bionic man. I wake up on Monday mornings and I feel like I have been hit by a bus but I try to mind myself during the week. I drink plenty of water, I eat well and those things have kept me going for a long time."

Burke started the Round 3 defeat of Donegal and came on against Sligo too. Boss Bulfin sees the versatile veteran as a vital presence as Meath attempt to turn a corner after relegation in both the Allianz League and Joe McDonagh Cup competition last year.

With Ross Munnelly retiring from Laois over winter, and no sign of Niall McNamee in Offaly colours yet this year, evergreen Burke is now setting the pace for senior inter-county longevity.

"I never strived for that, I'm not staying here to be the oldest guy doing it," said Burke. "But it does look like the wheel has gone full circle alright. When I look back, I honestly didn't think I was going to play football for Meath. I thought there was more of a chance with the hurling because Longwood was a hurling area.

"In 2004, we were Junior B in football here, I was 18 or 19 and Sean Boylan was Meath manager, with a team of my heroes, so you never thought it was going to happen. Then you get a call in, you get a bit of luck and you hang in there.

"You play with the hurlers as well and the whole thing spirals. It's been a massive honour and I don't take any of it for granted. Every time I put on the jersey, I know it's getting near the end, I'm not completely delusional. I'm much closer to the end than the start so I really do appreciate it."